Did You Get Overcharged? Illegal Junk Fees are Still Rampant on Bank Accounts, Mortgages, and on Student and Auto Loans

Mark Hake

Photo byIcons8 TeamonUnsplash

The CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) says illegal junk fees are still being charged by banks, mortgage lenders, credit cards, and student and auto lenders.

The federal CFPB agency just came out with an updated report on how rampant these fees are on consumer accounts today.

“For years, junk fees have been creeping across the economy,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Our report describes a host of illegal junk fee practices that the CFPB has uncovered across the financial services sector.”

Photo byJulien LonUnsplash

Illegal Bank Fees

As a result of the agency's crackdown on surprise overdraft fees in October 2022, larger banks have changed their ways. For example, 20 of the largest banks, representing 62% of the volume of consumer deposit accounts subject to the CFPB’s supervisory authority, stopped charging surprise overdraft fees.

But many other banks are still doing this, as well as other "nickel and dime" fees and tactics.

Here are some examples the agency provided:

  • Surprise overdraft fees: Institutions assessed unfair overdraft fees by authorizing a debit that was made with a positive balance, but later charging an overdraft fee because of intervening transactions that were processed before the debit was settled. Account holders could not reasonably avoid these surprise fees, irrespective of account disclosures.
  • Multiple non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees: Institutions charged customers multiple NSF fees for a single item against an insufficient balance in the consumer’s account, potentially as soon as the next day. The institutions are making appropriate restitution to consumers. CFPB examiners have reviewed NSF fee assessments at numerous institutions, and a majority of those institutions have decided to forego NSF fees altogether.
Photo byJamie StreetonUnsplash

Auto Loan Servicing

Car owners have illegally gotten hit with fees like:

  • Out-of-bounds and fake late fees: Servicers charged late fees that exceeded the permissible amounts stated in borrowers’ contracts. Servicers also charged late fees to consumers whose cars had been repossessed and their loans accelerated, which means that no payment was due that could have been subject to a late fee.
  • Inflated estimated repossession fees: Servicers, before returning vehicles to some consumers, charged inflated estimated repossession fees of $1,000. The average cost to repossess a vehicle is $350.
  • Pay-to-pay payment fees and kickback payments: After borrowers were locked into servicer relationships, some auto loan servicers charged payment processing fees for the most common payment methods that far exceeded servicers’ costs for processing payments. Payment processors collected the inflated fees, and the servicers then profited through kickbacks from the processors.
Photo byAustin DistelonUnsplash

Mortgage Loan Servicing

  • Excessive late fee amounts: Mortgage servicers charged the top late fee amount allowed by relevant state laws, even when homeowners’ mortgage contracts capped late fee amounts below state maximums.
  • Fees for unnecessary property inspections: Mortgage servicers charged consumers $10 to $50 fees for every property inspection visit to addresses that were known to be incorrect. Servicers continued to pay inspectors to go to the known incorrect addresses and continued to charge consumers for those visits.
  • Fake Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) premium charges: Servicers included monthly PMI premiums that homeowners did not owe in their monthly statements.
  • Failure to waive fees for homeowners entering some loss mitigation options: CARES Act mortgage forbearance covered not only a mortgage’s principal and interest but also stopped servicers from charging late fees during the period of forbearance. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) put further protections in place for homeowners that exited forbearance and went into permanent COVID-19 loss mitigation options, including waiving certain fees or other charges that accrued outside of forbearance periods. However, CFPB examiners found that some servicers failed to adhere to HUD’s additional protections, and charged homeowners late charges, fees, and penalties that should have been waived.
Photo byElement5 DigitalonUnsplash

Student Loan Servicing

  • Servicers sometimes charged late fees and interest after payments were made on time. Specifically, the servicers’ policies did not allow borrowers to pay by credit card; however, sometimes their customer representatives erroneously accepted credit card payments. The servicers then canceled the payments and did not offer borrowers the chance to pay again.
  • Instead, the servicers acted as if no payment had been made, and charged the borrowers late fees and additional interest.

The CFPB also took a look at payday loans and other lending practices which have resulted in high and illegal fees.

The bottom line is that many fees are still ripping people off. The CFPB is trying to put an end to this.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity.

