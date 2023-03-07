Arkansas Now Says Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID - If You Want to Board Planes Without a Passport

Arkansas now says that the REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025. Their website shows the countdown - 26 months and 25 days from now.

That is the deadline when you will have to have a REAL ID driver's license or ID card to show at the TSA security checkpoint in order to board planes starting then.

Without it, you will need a passport or passport card to board planes in the U.S. or enter secure federal facilities or military bases.

Here is what the Arkansas REAL ID driver's license looks like:

Arkansas REAL ID driver's license. Photo by Arkansas

This shows that there is a gold circle with a white star in the middle of it in the upper right-hand corner. That signifies that the holder has presented documents in person at the DMV offices for Arkansas.

These documents essentially show that the Arkansas applicant is a U.S. citizen or, alternatively, has a legal purposeful right to be in the U.S. (i.e. visa, etc.).

There are other documents, as well, but the bottom line is that they have been presented to the Arkansas officials.

For example, the REAL ID Act of 2005 required that states implement a series of document requirements before anyone could fly in the U.S. or enter federal buildings. That was the result of the 911 Commission's findings. But now it will be 20 years before the law will have been implemented.

Why the DHS Extended the Deadline

On Dec. 5, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security made a change to the implementation of the REAL ID Act of 2005 which was due to do into effect on May 3, 2023. The DHS extended the deadline to May 7, 2025.

The DHS said it was giving states more time to sign up their residents to get REAL ID driver's licenses or ID cards. This was due to the legacy effects of Covid-19 and the drag it has had on getting people signed up under the requirements of the REAL ID Act.

But some have also speculated that it coincides with the policy goals of the Biden Administration in regard to immigration policy. For example, allowing migrants to be able to fly on planes throughout the U.S. before the REAL ID Act goes into effect, might be one of their goals.

What It Takes to Get a REAL ID Driver's License in Arkansas

First, you must go to an Arkansas Revenue office. This is a list of Arkansas cities with such offices.

Next, you must appear in person for the first Real ID issuance. For a REAL ID, you must provide more documentation than anyone applying for a regular driver’s license or State ID.

Lastly, if you are a US citizen bring all of the following documents:

Proof of Legal Presence (1 document such as a passport, or birth certificate)

Proof of Identity (1 document such as a driver's license or passport, both with pictures)

Proof of Social Security Number (e.g. 1 document such as an SSN card, or a pay stub)

Proof of Arkansas Residence (2 documents, such as 2 utility bills, bank statements, etc.)

In addition, if you were born outside of the U.S., you need to show:

lawful identity and residence in the U.S, such as

foreign passport,

certificate of birth abroad

VISA, or green card showing lawful U.S. residency, or

DHS and/or U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services forms

The bottom line is that if you are an Arkansas resident you should seriously consider getting a REAL ID driver's license.

