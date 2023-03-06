The FTC Sends Out Payments to Raging Bull.com Customers

Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent out almost $2.4 million to consumers of RagingBull.com who paid subscription fees to the online stock trade trading site.

The FTC says RagingBull.com used bogus earnings claims to trick consumers and it sued the company as part of Operation Income Illusion.

It said the company used bogus earnings claims to trick people into paying for investment strategies and recommendations and then trapped them into hard-to-cancel subscription plans with costly fees. The FTC said RagingBull.com customers who bought the services lost millions of dollars in their investments.

The original FTC lawsuit alleged that the defendants pitched pricy subscriptions that supposedly gave people access to the company’s investment “gurus” who could “double or triple” subscribers’ trading accounts in a week.

Some gave testimonials from subscribers claiming to have made $500 in 15 minutes and $6,500 in 20 minutes.

Photo by RagingBull.com

The Refunds

The FTC has begun sending 9,862 Paypal payments to consumers who were affected. Recipients should accept their payment within 30 days.

The press release from the FTC says that those who have questions about their payment should call the refund administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 877-415-0647.

The FTC also has a frequently asked questions (FAQ) link about the refund process.

In March 2022, Raging Bull and its owners agreed to a settlement with the FTC that required them to pay $2.425 million. They also agreed to end their earnings deception, get affirmative approval from consumers for subscription sign-ups, and provide them with a simple method to cancel recurring charges.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.