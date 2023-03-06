Walmart Is Moving Into the Urgent Care Business - with 6 Walmart Health Centers in AZ and 22 in Texas and Missouri

Photo by Walmart Health

Walmart is already in the urgent healthcare business, with 32 centers already established in Walmart Supercenter locations. Now the company recently announced it is expanding with 6 centers in Arizona. These will be based in the Phoenix metro area.

In addition, the company will put 22 more in Texas and Missouri. The additional 28 new centers, including the Phoenix area centers, will be in place by the end of 2024.

This includes 10 in the Dallas metro area, 8 locations in Houston, and 4 based in Kansas City, MO. So, by the end of 2024, it will have 75 urgent care facilities across the U.S.

This is on top of 17 such centers it is adding in Florida this year, according to KTAR News.

What The Centers Will Do

Walmart is trying to move big time into healthcare delivery, lowering costs to the traditional high-cost structure. For example, the centers will be staffed with qualified doctors, dentists, behavioral health specialists, community health workers, and more.

The health centers will offer a variety of services, including primary care, dental care, behavioral health, labs, and X-rays. This is based on the recent article by KTAR News about the new Arizona centers.

They quoted a spokesman as saying UnitedHealth Group will provide value-based care to some people with Medicare Advantage coverage. This is a non-supplemental Medicare plan that is part of the federal government’s Medicare program mostly for people aged 65 and older.

Walmart's thesis is this: the cost and convenience of healthcare remain a barrier for many Americans.

Since Walmart are located in supercenter Walmart stores, its urgent healthcare centers will be a "one-stop" shop for healthcare for millions.

Walmart Healthcare Centers Growth. Photo by Walmart

Why This Works For Both Consumers and Walmart

Walmart says 90% of the U.S. population is located within 10 miles of a Walmart. As a result, Walmart Health is in a unique position to provide quality, affordable health and wellness services where our neighbors already live and shop.

In other words, if you want to get a quick doctor visit, and not have to pay as much as elsewhere, you will now be able to go to Walmart if you live in Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, or Kansas City.

This is a very smart move by Walmart, as they can use their brand name to attract consumers to this high-revenue business. The company now operates a site for appointment scheduling, insurance information, and more at WalmartHealth.com.

