Walmart Is Moving Into the Urgent Care Business - with 6 Walmart Health Centers in AZ and 22 in Texas and Missouri

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8TeC_0l8hhCfb00
Photo byWalmart Health

Walmart is already in the urgent healthcare business, with 32 centers already established in Walmart Supercenter locations. Now the company recently announced it is expanding with 6 centers in Arizona. These will be based in the Phoenix metro area.

In addition, the company will put 22 more in Texas and Missouri. The additional 28 new centers, including the Phoenix area centers, will be in place by the end of 2024.

This includes 10 in the Dallas metro area, 8 locations in Houston, and 4 based in Kansas City, MO. So, by the end of 2024, it will have 75 urgent care facilities across the U.S.

This is on top of 17 such centers it is adding in Florida this year, according to KTAR News.

What The Centers Will Do

Walmart is trying to move big time into healthcare delivery, lowering costs to the traditional high-cost structure. For example, the centers will be staffed with qualified doctors, dentists, behavioral health specialists, community health workers, and more.

The health centers will offer a variety of services, including primary care, dental care, behavioral health, labs, and X-rays. This is based on the recent article by KTAR News about the new Arizona centers.

They quoted a spokesman as saying UnitedHealth Group will provide value-based care to some people with Medicare Advantage coverage. This is a non-supplemental Medicare plan that is part of the federal government’s Medicare program mostly for people aged 65 and older.

Walmart's thesis is this: the cost and convenience of healthcare remain a barrier for many Americans.

Since Walmart are located in supercenter Walmart stores, its urgent healthcare centers will be a "one-stop" shop for healthcare for millions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERHSx_0l8hhCfb00
Walmart Healthcare Centers Growth.Photo byWalmart

Why This Works For Both Consumers and Walmart

Walmart says 90% of the U.S. population is located within 10 miles of a Walmart. As a result, Walmart Health is in a unique position to provide quality, affordable health and wellness services where our neighbors already live and shop.

In other words, if you want to get a quick doctor visit, and not have to pay as much as elsewhere, you will now be able to go to Walmart if you live in Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, or Kansas City.

This is a very smart move by Walmart, as they can use their brand name to attract consumers to this high-revenue business. The company now operates a site for appointment scheduling, insurance information, and more at WalmartHealth.com.

****************************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Urgent Care# Walmart Health# Walmart urgent healthcare# Walmart doctor

Comments / 145

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
15K followers

More from Mark Hake

Phoenix, AZ

ADOT Says Highway I17 Will Be Closed Northbound and Southbound in Certain Areas of Phoenix This Weekend

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation says that I17 will be closed in certain sections of the southbound and northbound lanes during the weekend. The southbound I-17 lanes will be closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas State

Kansas Residents Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License or ID to Board Planes Starting May 7, 2025, Without a Passport

Kansas now says beginning May 7, 2025, anyone 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

Read full story
20 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Now Says Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board and Fly on a Plane

Oklahoma's Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) now says that the REAL ID deadline for drivers is May 7, 2025. That is what Oklahoma residents will need - a REAL ID driver's license or ID card - starting on that date in order to board and fly on commercial planes even within the U.S.

Read full story
14 comments

AMEX Stock Is Skyrocketing This Year, With Its Dividend Up 15% - the Company Just Announced a Massive New Buyback Plan

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

West Virginia Says Residents Have a New Deadline - May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board Planes Then

West Virginia's Div. of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now has a new deadline. It's May 7, 2025, not May 3, 2023, as described in an earlier NewsBreak article. That is the deadline West Virginia residents have to get a REAL ID driver's license or REAL ID card.

Read full story
30 comments

Did You Get Overcharged? Illegal Junk Fees are Still Rampant on Bank Accounts, Mortgages, and on Student and Auto Loans

The CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) says illegal junk fees are still being charged by banks, mortgage lenders, credit cards, and student and auto lenders. The federal CFPB agency just came out with an updated report on how rampant these fees are on consumer accounts today.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market Performs Better Than Expected - But Will Close Larger Stores This Year

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Arkansas Now Says Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID - If You Want to Board Planes Without a Passport

Arkansas now says that the REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025. Their website shows the countdown - 26 months and 25 days from now. That is the deadline when you will have to have a REAL ID driver's license or ID card to show at the TSA security checkpoint in order to board planes starting then.

Read full story
36 comments

The FTC Sends Out Payments to Raging Bull.com Customers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent out almost $2.4 million to consumers of RagingBull.com who paid subscription fees to the online stock trade trading site. The FTC says RagingBull.com used bogus earnings claims to trick consumers and it sued the company as part of Operation Income Illusion.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Residents Need a Star ID by May 7, 2025, Before They Can Board Planes Without a Passport Starting Then

If you live in Alabama, you need to get a "Star ID" driver's license sometime before May 7, 2025. That is the state's REAL ID-compliant license. This will allow Alabama residents to board planes starting then without having a passport. You also will need a Star ID to enter secure Federal buildings or military bases starting then as well.

Read full story
48 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Westbound I-10 Highway in Downtown Phoenix Will Be Closed this Weekend

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) says motorists should expect delays on the westbound I-10 highway in downtown Phoenix this weekend. The highway will be closed on the westbound side between State Route 143 and I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday, March 3, to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Read full story
1 comments

Home Mortgages and Home Prices Are Rising - As Rates Keep Climbing and Volume Picks Up

Home mortgage rates keep rising, making home payments higher for those considering purchasing a home. Bankrate's survey of average 30-year fixed-rate mortgages was 6.36% on Feb. 3. Now, almost a month later, they are now 6.95% as of the week ending Feb. 24, according to its latest chart.

Read full story
1 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Says If Residents Fly or Visit Federal/Military Facilities They Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by 5/7/25

Wisconsin's REAL ID website says that the REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025. That is when Wisconsin residents will need a REAL ID-compliant document to board planes or even visit secure federal or military facilities.

Read full story
9 comments
Phoenix, AZ

RedFin Says Investors Are Buying Two Thirds Less Homes as Investments in Phoenix

Redfin brokerage firm, which is also a publically listed stock (NASDAQ: RDFN), recently published a study showing that investors have significantly cut back their home purchases. However, analysts and market observers note that this has not prevented the Phoenix real estate prices from continuing to recuperate from their lows in Q4.

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Heavy Snow Expected on Wednesday March 1 in Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service now predicts there is a 100% chance that Wednesday, March 1, will have heavy snow in Flagstaff, with 3 to 5 inches expected. The temperature will be 30 degrees F on Wednesday, falling to 13 degrees F Wednesday night.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona Issues a NewDriver License Design With Security Features Starting in March - Changing the REAL ID Star to Black

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) announced on Feb. 27, 2023, that it will be issuing a new driver's license with enhanced security features. The new design starts in March.

Read full story
2 comments
Gilbert, AZ

Arizona Rents in Gilbert and Phoenix Skyrocket in Latest Zumper National Rent Report - Scottsdale Shows Decline

Zumper today published its February rent report, finding the national median for one-bedroom apartments flat over the last month. However, two Arizona cities ranked in the top risers: Gilbert's one-bedroom prices rose 6.2% to $1,550 on average, and Phoenix's one-bedroom apartments rose 1.30% to $1,390 on average.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Residents Need a REAL ID by May 7, 2025 - To Fly Within the U.S. or Enter Secure Federal Buildings Then

Michigan's REAL ID website makes it very clear:. " Beginning May 7, 2025, Michigan residents will need to present a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the United States and enter certain federal facilities to comply with federal law."

Read full story
103 comments

Pickleball is Taking the World By Storm

Pickleball is now associated with a "derangement syndrome" according to the Boston Globe's recent article, "When a Loved One Contracts Pickleball Derangement Syndrome." The article talks about a 58-year-old woman who plays pickleball from 8 am to 12 midnight twice a week, goes to pickleball comps, buys pickleball fashion, and is generally consumed by the sport.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy