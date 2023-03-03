Home Mortgages and Home Prices Are Rising - As Rates Keep Climbing and Volume Picks Up

Home mortgage rates keep rising, making home payments higher for those considering purchasing a home.

Bankrate's survey of average 30-year fixed-rate mortgages was 6.36% on Feb. 3. Now, almost a month later, they are now 6.95% as of the week ending Feb. 24, according to its latest chart.

And today, Thursday, March 02, 2023, Bankrate says the current average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 7.06%, up 11 basis points since the same time last week.

That means the cost of a home mortgage has risen over 11% since Feb 3 (i.e., 7.06% / 6.36% - 1=+11.1%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9NeY_0l5skEXW00
Photo byNicholas CappelloonUnsplash

Home Price Increases and Higher Rates Equals a Double Whammy

Realtor.com reports that the national median list price increased to $415,000 in February. This is up from $406,000 in January. That works out to an average 2.2% gain in the last month.

As a result, the average mortgage payment before taxes and escrow amounts has increased dramatically.

For example, let's assume that a borrower puts down 20% on the median list price and borrows the rest.

As a result, last month a 30-year fixed mortgage at 6.36% for 80% of $406,000 (i.e., $324.8K) resulted in a monthly payment of $2,023. That's what a borrower had to pay for a 30-year fixed in January, before taxes and escrow amounts.

But by the end of February, a 30-year fixed mortgage at 7.06% for $332,000 (i.e., 80% of the average $415K home price), would now cost $2,222 each month.

That works out to almost a 10% increase in monthly payments in just one month (actually 9.8%).

What This Means For the Economy

This higher out-of-pocket cost to families looking to purchase a home is a drag on the economy. It essentially requires those looking to buy to save more and put down a higher downpayment.

Moreover, the Federal Reserve is expected to keep raising interest rates.

Over time, that will have a slowing effect on the economy and people spend less.

It could also eventually lead to lower prices and lower mortgage volumes. This could already be taking place. The volume of applications to purchase a home slid by 6% this last week over the prior week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Bottom line - watch rates and prices. Some may be waiting to see if prices fall to accommodate today's higher interest rate environment.

***********************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

# mortgage# home prices# rising rates# interest rates# mortgages

Comments / 1

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

