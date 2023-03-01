RedFin Says Investors Are Buying Two Thirds Less Homes as Investments in Phoenix

Photo by Tori Wise on Unsplash

Redfin brokerage firm, which is also a publically listed stock (NASDAQ: RDFN), recently published a study showing that investors have significantly cut back their home purchases. However, analysts and market observers note that this has not prevented the Phoenix real estate prices from continuing to recuperate from their lows in Q4.

The title of the report is "Investors Are Buying Roughly Half as Many Homes As They Were a Year Ago."

In Phoenix, the level of new investments was down 2/3rds during Q4, according to the report. Here is what the report said about this development.

Pandemic boomtowns Las Vegas and Phoenix saw investor purchases fall over 60%—more than all of the other metros Redfin analyzed.

saw investor purchases fall over 60%—more than all of the other metros Redfin analyzed. Many of the metros where investor purchases declined significantly are places that soared in popularity during the pandemic. Las Vegas, Phoenix , and Sacramento consistently rank on Redfin’s list of top migration destinations, which is based on net inflow, or how many more Redfin.com users are looking to move into a metro than out.

, and Sacramento consistently rank on Redfin’s list of top migration destinations, which is based on net inflow, or how many more Redfin.com users are looking to move into a metro than out. Phoenix and Sacramento are both among the five metros seeing the largest year-over-year price declines. Prices are also falling from a year ago in Las Vegas and Riverside.

and Sacramento are both among the five metros seeing the largest year-over-year price declines. Prices are also falling from a year ago in Las Vegas and Riverside. Investor purchases may also be declining in Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, and Phoenix because those markets were popular among iBuyer investors, many of whom have ceased or slowed operations in recent months.

because those markets were popular among iBuyer investors, many of whom have ceased or slowed operations in recent months. Investors Lose the Most Market Share in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix .

. Investors in Phoenix bought 20.3% of homes during the quarter which was 9.35 percentage points lower than the prior year (i.e., 29.65%).

The view presented by Redfin is that the Phoenix market is clearly slowing down for iBuyers and large institutional buyers. Their market share and influence on market prices is clearly subsiding. That should lead to a much demand in the future.

Phoenix Home Price Index

It also means that Phoenix area prices are clearly closer to balance. For example, the Cromford Report index is now at 127.3 as of Feb. 28, as can be seen below.

Comford Market Index Report Photo by https://cromfordreport.com/

A month ago the index was lower, as I discussed in my article, "Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate Crash."

In that article, on Jan. 29, the Cromford Market Index was at 114.6. This means that the index has gained 11% in just one month. This is up from 104.9 on Sept. 21, and a trough price of 89.2 on Nov. 18, when this author previously wrote about the Phoenix real estate activity NewsBreak.

So, despite the lack of iBuyer investor demand compared to the past, prices are continuing to recover in the Phoenix market from their lows in Q4 2022.

