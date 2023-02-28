Heavy Snow Expected on Wednesday March 1 in Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service now predicts there is a 100% chance that Wednesday, March 1, will have heavy snow in Flagstaff, with 3 to 5 inches expected.

The temperature will be 30 degrees F on Wednesday, falling to 13 degrees F Wednesday night.

The snow is expected to start Tuesday night, according to AZFamily.com. The storm will likely bring 1 to 2 feet of additional snow between Wednesday and Thursday.

NOAA Flagstaff - Winter Storm Warning. Photo by Weather.gov

Here is what weather.gov says is due to Flagstaff for the next three days:

This Afternoon (Feb. 28)

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight (Feb. 28)

Snow showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after 1 am. Low around 23. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

Wednesday (March 1)

Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 5 pm. High near 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. A new snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches is possible.

Wednesday Night (March 1)

Snow, mainly before midnight. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Low around 13. Wind chill values are as low as -5. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches is possible.

Thursday (March 2)

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 10 to 17 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Thursday night and Friday will be clear.

Phoenix and Local Area Weather is to be Rough on Wednesday

Phoenix will likely see 20-30 mile-per-hour winds that gust to 45 miles per hour. Rain chances are near 50 percent for Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Several inches of snow are expected in Prescott and Payson as well. According to AZFamily:

" Snow levels will be near 5000 feet Wednesday afternoon, but could drop as low as 2000 feet Thursday morning."

"Most of the moisture from the storm is gone by then, but it’s possible to get some low-elevation snow if the moisture and cold air align just right. At this point, significant snow is likely above 3000 feet."

Near normal temperatures will return to the Phoenix area by this weekend according to reports.

