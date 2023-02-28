Arizona Issues a NewDriver License Design With Security Features Starting in March - Changing the REAL ID Star to Black

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) announced on Feb. 27, 2023, that it will be issuing a new driver's license with enhanced security features. The new design starts in March.

The design, seen below, shows that there is now a REAL ID star colored black.

New AZ Driver's License Design - March 2023. Photo by ADOT

The REAL ID star in the upper right-hand corner signifies that the holder has presented in person various documents to the AZ MVD. They show that the holder is a U.S. citizen or has a legal right to be in the U.S.

NewsBreak recently discussed the new REAL ID deadline of May 7, 2025, in this article on Feb. 8: "Arizona Wants Residents to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - So They Can Fly on Planes By May 7, 2025, Without a Passport."

The previous AZ driver's license sample looked like this:

Prior AZ REAL ID AZ license design. Photo by ADOT.gov

This shows that the pictures were in color and now are black and white. This is part of the security features that resulted from a new contract with Thales Group. Thales was selected through a procurement process as the new vendor, because of the company’s ability to provide the latest security features on driver's licenses and ID cards.

New Security Features

The new security features prevent counterfeit reproductions or fraudulent use. Here are some of the features of the new design:

100% polycarbonate material that consists of multiple layers of plastic, fused together without adhesives, to form a solid structure impervious to tampering. The high durability of polycarbonate also provides the longest lifespan of any card, allowing for extended card life without compromise.

Laser-engraved information and black and white photo.

“Dynaprint,” with two high-resolution images that appear based on the angle of the card, provides front-line authenticators with the assurance that the card is genuine and strong protection against duplication or reproduction efforts.

Saguaro cactus and ponderosa pine tree images were selected to represent the diversity of Arizona terrain and communities.

“Secure Surface” is another security feature that incorporates a slightly raised surface and provides a subtle feel to part of the card. This is another quick authenticator for law enforcement and other authorities. It also helps reduce potential alterations or fraudulent cards.

Bottom line: you now have two reasons to get an upgraded AZ driver's license: (1) to get the REAL ID star so you can fly on planes when the REAL ID Act of 2005 goes into effect, and (2) to get the new security features of the upgraded AZ driver's license, which will be available in mid-March.

