Arizona Issues a NewDriver License Design With Security Features Starting in March - Changing the REAL ID Star to Black

Mark Hake

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) announced on Feb. 27, 2023, that it will be issuing a new driver's license with enhanced security features. The new design starts in March.

The design, seen below, shows that there is now a REAL ID star colored black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YWuO_0l2vHlVQ00
New AZ Driver's License Design - March 2023.Photo byADOT

The REAL ID star in the upper right-hand corner signifies that the holder has presented in person various documents to the AZ MVD. They show that the holder is a U.S. citizen or has a legal right to be in the U.S.

NewsBreak recently discussed the new REAL ID deadline of May 7, 2025, in this article on Feb. 8: "Arizona Wants Residents to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - So They Can Fly on Planes By May 7, 2025, Without a Passport."

The previous AZ driver's license sample looked like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqBqf_0l2vHlVQ00
Prior AZ REAL ID AZ license design.Photo byADOT.gov

This shows that the pictures were in color and now are black and white. This is part of the security features that resulted from a new contract with Thales Group. Thales was selected through a procurement process as the new vendor, because of the company’s ability to provide the latest security features on driver's licenses and ID cards. 

New Security Features

The new security features prevent counterfeit reproductions or fraudulent use. Here are some of the features of the new design:

  • 100% polycarbonate material that consists of multiple layers of plastic, fused together without adhesives, to form a solid structure impervious to tampering. The high durability of polycarbonate also provides the longest lifespan of any card, allowing for extended card life without compromise.
  • Laser-engraved information and black and white photo.
  • “Dynaprint,” with two high-resolution images that appear based on the angle of the card, provides front-line authenticators with the assurance that the card is genuine and strong protection against duplication or reproduction efforts. 
  • Saguaro cactus and ponderosa pine tree images were selected to represent the diversity of Arizona terrain and communities.
  • “Secure Surface” is another security feature that incorporates a slightly raised surface and provides a subtle feel to part of the card. This is another quick authenticator for law enforcement and other authorities. It also helps reduce potential alterations or fraudulent cards.

Bottom line: you now have two reasons to get an upgraded AZ driver's license: (1) to get the REAL ID star so you can fly on planes when the REAL ID Act of 2005 goes into effect, and (2) to get the new security features of the upgraded AZ driver's license, which will be available in mid-March.

********************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona# ADOT# AZ REAL ID# Arizona drivers license# AZ license

Comments / 2

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
15K followers

More from Mark Hake

The FTC Sends Out Payments to Raging Bull.com Customers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent out almost $2.4 million to consumers of RagingBull.com who paid subscription fees to the online stock trade trading site. The FTC says RagingBull.com used bogus earnings claims to trick consumers and it sued the company as part of Operation Income Illusion.

Read full story
Missouri State

Walmart Is Moving Into the Urgent Care Business - with 6 Walmart Health Centers in AZ and 22 in Texas and Missouri

Walmart is already in the urgent healthcare business, with 32 centers already established in Walmart Supercenter locations. Now the company recently announced it is expanding with 6 centers in Arizona. These will be based in the Phoenix metro area.

Read full story
75 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Residents Need a Star ID by May 7, 2025, Before They Can Board Planes Without a Passport Starting Then

If you live in Alabama, you need to get a "Star ID" driver's license sometime before May 7, 2025. That is the state's REAL ID-compliant license. This will allow Alabama residents to board planes starting then without having a passport. You also will need a Star ID to enter secure Federal buildings or military bases starting then as well.

Read full story
29 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Westbound I-10 Highway in Downtown Phoenix Will Be Closed this Weekend

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) says motorists should expect delays on the westbound I-10 highway in downtown Phoenix this weekend. The highway will be closed on the westbound side between State Route 143 and I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday, March 3, to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Read full story
1 comments

Home Mortgages and Home Prices Are Rising - As Rates Keep Climbing and Volume Picks Up

Home mortgage rates keep rising, making home payments higher for those considering purchasing a home. Bankrate's survey of average 30-year fixed-rate mortgages was 6.36% on Feb. 3. Now, almost a month later, they are now 6.95% as of the week ending Feb. 24, according to its latest chart.

Read full story
1 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Says If Residents Fly or Visit Federal/Military Facilities They Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by 5/7/25

Wisconsin's REAL ID website says that the REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025. That is when Wisconsin residents will need a REAL ID-compliant document to board planes or even visit secure federal or military facilities.

Read full story
9 comments
Phoenix, AZ

RedFin Says Investors Are Buying Two Thirds Less Homes as Investments in Phoenix

Redfin brokerage firm, which is also a publically listed stock (NASDAQ: RDFN), recently published a study showing that investors have significantly cut back their home purchases. However, analysts and market observers note that this has not prevented the Phoenix real estate prices from continuing to recuperate from their lows in Q4.

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Heavy Snow Expected on Wednesday March 1 in Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service now predicts there is a 100% chance that Wednesday, March 1, will have heavy snow in Flagstaff, with 3 to 5 inches expected. The temperature will be 30 degrees F on Wednesday, falling to 13 degrees F Wednesday night.

Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

Arizona Rents in Gilbert and Phoenix Skyrocket in Latest Zumper National Rent Report - Scottsdale Shows Decline

Zumper today published its February rent report, finding the national median for one-bedroom apartments flat over the last month. However, two Arizona cities ranked in the top risers: Gilbert's one-bedroom prices rose 6.2% to $1,550 on average, and Phoenix's one-bedroom apartments rose 1.30% to $1,390 on average.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Residents Need a REAL ID by May 7, 2025 - To Fly Within the U.S. or Enter Secure Federal Buildings Then

Michigan's REAL ID website makes it very clear:. " Beginning May 7, 2025, Michigan residents will need to present a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the United States and enter certain federal facilities to comply with federal law."

Read full story
103 comments

Pickleball is Taking the World By Storm

Pickleball is now associated with a "derangement syndrome" according to the Boston Globe's recent article, "When a Loved One Contracts Pickleball Derangement Syndrome." The article talks about a 58-year-old woman who plays pickleball from 8 am to 12 midnight twice a week, goes to pickleball comps, buys pickleball fashion, and is generally consumed by the sport.

Read full story
1 comments
Nevada State

Nevada Residents Still Need to Get a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025 - 30% of the State Still Needs to Sign Up

Nevada's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) prominently features a major website that says, "Go Far With the Star." They are referring to the need for Nevada residents to get a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, in order to be able to board planes then.

Read full story
14 comments

If Your Family is Military With a Auto Title Loan from TitleMax, You Could Get a Refund Even if Your Car Was Repossessed

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on Feb. 23, 2023, that military family consumers that had or have title loans from TMX Finance, known as TitleMax, could get a refund. This applies even if their car has been repossessed and/or sold after being repossessed by TitleMax.

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Residents Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License By May 7, 2025, In Order to Fly in the US Without a Passport

If you don't have a REAL ID from Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) and you are an Ohio resident by May 7, 2025, you won't be allowed to get past TSA at the airport and fly on planes.

Read full story
165 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Residents Need to Check Their Driver's License - They Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID in Order to Fly

The state of Illinois wants its residents to know this: those Illinois residents who fly domestically have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID card. That is what will be needed to get past security then unless you carry a passport just to fly within the U.S.

Read full story
55 comments

The Mormon Church and an Entity That Manages Money Got Fined $5 Million by the SEC - But Its Wealth Might Stop Donations

This week the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release stating that the Mormon church was fined along with an entity responsible for investment management. The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints was fined $1 million and the directly owned non-profit entity, Ensign Advisors, was fined $4 million, for a total of $5 million.

Read full story
175 comments
Phoenix, AZ

AZ Dept of Transportation Says a Phoenix Street Broadway Rd Will Be Closed This Weekend - Between 48th and 55th Streets

Arizona Dept. of Transportation says that it will close a major Phoenix street - Broadway Road - between 48th and 55th streets this weekend. This is in the area of highway I-10 and Broadway Road in downtown Phoenix.

Read full story
Winslow, AZ

Arizona Has Closed Sections of I-40, as Well as Other Highways Ahead of "Treacherous" Winter Storm Feb. 22

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) has preemptively closed sections of I-40 as well as State Route 87 and US 180 as of Feb. 22. This is due to an expected "treacherous" winter storm that could have wind gusts of up to 80 MPH.

Read full story
12 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Says Residents Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025 - to Fly in the U.S. Without a Passport

Pennsylvania's REAL ID website says that the new deadline is now May 7, 2025, when PA residents who don't already have a REAL ID driver's license will need one in order to board planes then.

Read full story
111 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy