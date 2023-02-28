Arizona Rents in Gilbert and Phoenix Skyrocket in Latest Zumper National Rent Report - Scottsdale Shows Decline

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Zumper today published its February rent report, finding the national median for one-bedroom apartments flat over the last month.

However, two Arizona cities ranked in the top risers: Gilbert's one-bedroom prices rose 6.2% to $1,550 on average, and Phoenix's one-bedroom apartments rose 1.30% to $1,390 on average.

Zumper National Rent Report Photo by Zumper

The table above shows that these two Arizona cities ranked in the highest increases in the nation in February.

Meanwhile, average one-bedroom rent in Scottsdale fell by 3.40% to $1,960 in February 2023. Scottsdale is still ranked as the 15th most expensive city in the U.S. in the Zumper National Rent Report.

By contrast, Gilbert is ranked #32 in the Report and Phoenix is ranked as the 45th most expensive city.

The Report also lists average 2 bedroom rents. In addition, viewers can do a search on the city or nearest large city in the Zumper database.

Flat National rents - Due to Higher Supply

Zumper reported that one- and two-bedroom rentals remained flat month-over-month, potentially due to an inflection point between supply and demand. That could be due to a potential increase in the supply of apartments.

One-bedroom rentals remained unchanged (0.0%) from January 2023 at $1,492 per month on average. In January, the CPI increased by 0.5% over December and by 6.4% year-over-year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) cited the cost of shelter as the leading contributing factor towards that gain.

Zumper's CEO Anthemos Georgiades explains: “With interest rates expected to rise further in 2023, we anticipate continued deceleration in rent rises as new household formation freezes or is at least postponed.”

Zumper’s national rent index signals a clear indication that the CPI, especially when driven by shelter costs, will also start to decelerate in the next few months.

That could be good news for most Arizona cities, although the rent increases in Gilbert and Phoenix may be indicative of growth trends.

******************************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.