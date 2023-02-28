Michigan Residents Need a REAL ID by May 7, 2025 - To Fly Within the U.S. or Enter Secure Federal Buildings Then

Michigan's REAL ID website makes it very clear:

" Beginning May 7, 2025, Michigan residents will need to present a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the United States and enter certain federal facilities to comply with federal law."

The site makes it clear that you will need either a REAL ID or an Enhanced ID to do the following:

Board a domestic flight in the U.S.

Enter a military base or nuclear power plant.

Visit certain federal buildings.

However, without this REAL ID driver's license or REAL ID card, you will have to use a passport or passport card, just to fly around in the U.S.

Getting a Michigan REAL ID

Here is what a Michigan REAL ID driver's license looks like (sample):

Michigan REAL ID driver's license. Photo by Michigan.gov

This shows that there is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner (actually a gold circle with a white star).

This means that the holder has presented documents in person to Michigan DMV offices.

You can schedule a visit there by going to this website.

Here is what you need to present:

1. A birth certificate or valid U.S. passport. This shows that you are a U.S. citizen or have a valid right to be in the U.S.

If you changed your name due to marriage, divorce, adoption, or other reasons, bring those legal documents.

2. A Social Security Number (SSN) card or a paystub with the SSN on it.

3. Two proofs of residency in the state of Michigan with documents like a lease, existing driver's license, utility statements or bank statements, etc.

NewsBreak discussed these requirements in an article on Nov. 7, 2022.

Why the Deadline Was Extended

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline on Dec. 5, 2022, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025.

The DHS said it's due to COVID and states need more time. Some have speculated that the Biden Administration has more policy-related reasons.

For example, as it stands now migrants will be able to fly around the U.S. now that the May 3, 2023, deadline has been extended. These concerns coincide with the Administration's open border and immigration policies.

The bottom line here is Michigan residents need to make sure they have a REAL ID driver's license or ID card by May 7, 2025.

