Pickleball is Taking the World By Storm

Pickleball is now associated with a "derangement syndrome" according to the Boston Globe's recent article, "When a Loved One Contracts Pickleball Derangement Syndrome."

The article talks about a 58-year-old woman who plays pickleball from 8 am to 12 midnight twice a week, goes to pickleball comps, buys pickleball fashion, and is generally consumed by the sport.

The Boston Globe tweeted about the pickleball saying it has grown over 40% since 2020. That makes it the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., with 5 million people playing it in 2022, according to the Sports and Industry Association, as quoted by the Globe.

Moreover, Forbes now reports that there is a wave of celebrities investing in pickleball. The South China Morning Post says that its fans include celebrities like the Kardashians, Bill Gates, Emma Watson, Leanardo DiCaprio, Geoge and Amal Clooney, and Ellen DeGeneres. Sports fans include Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Andre Agassi, and Michael Phelps.

Meanwhile, a Hawaii TV station, KHON2, says, "Pickleball is taking Hawai'i by storm." It's now an internationally played sport with teams popping up around the globe. The article says there is even a restaurant called Chicken 'N Pickle that sells rotisserie chicken next to a pickleball court. Hawaii now has its own pickleball league.

The article talks about players who have transitioned from tennis when they were younger to pickleball now that they are older.

It's popular since the game is a combination of tennis and ping pong. The net is waist high and the paddle is smaller than a tennis racquet but bigger than a ping pong paddle. The court is also smaller than a tennis court so you don't have to run around as much as in tennis, but you still get a good workout.

Moreover, it is very popular as a four-person sport and game. That is what makes it such a social game and very popular with older people.

The bottom line is to expect to see the sport keep growing quickly throughout the world.

