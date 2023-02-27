Nevada Residents Still Need to Get a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025 - 30% of the State Still Needs to Sign Up

Mark Hake

Nevada's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) prominently features a major website that says, "Go Far With the Star." They are referring to the need for Nevada residents to get a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, in order to be able to board planes then.

That is what the TSA will require for anyone who wants to get past security starting then without carrying a passport or passport card.

The "star" refers to the gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the Nevada REAL ID driver's license:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPu6s_0l1K78Kr00
Latest Nevada REAL ID driver's license design since July 2021.Photo byDMV.NV.gov/realid/

This shows there is a design of Nevada state with a white circle in the middle, which Nevada started issuing in July and August 2021.

This means that the applicant has presented the necessary documents to the Nevada DMV to allow them to be able to board planes starting on May 7, 2025, when the REAL ID requirements will go into effect.

A prior version of the Nevada DMV's REAL ID driver's license looks like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OC8Z5_0l1K78Kr00
Pre-July 2021 NV REAL ID Driver's License.Photo byhttps://dmv.nv.gov/realid.htm

It shows that there is a gold circle with a white star in the middle. This was the design of Nevada REAL ID driver's licenses issued before July 2021.

Why You Need a REAL ID Driver's License

The REAL ID Act of 2005 was passed by Congress after the 911 Commission recommended changes in state driver's licenses to make plane travel more secure. However, the implementation of the rules has taken some time.

In fact, the Biden Administration's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline on Dec. 5, 2022. The reason is that the DHS said states need more time to sign up residents due to the legacy effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, according to a recent news report by the local KTNV news channel, a Nevada DMV spokesman says that only 70% of Nevada residents have signed up for a REAL ID driver's license. So 30% of them, unless their licenses renew before May 7, 2025, may face a surprise after May 7, 2025, if they try to fly out of Nevada. They will have to either bring a passport or get a REAL ID before then.

What Documents Are Required and What a REAL ID Means

The process is that you need to apply in person with the NV DMV and bring original documents that show:

1. Your identity and proof of citizenship in the U.S. This can include a birth certificate (original) and/or a passport. Even if you provided these documents for your original NV license you will have to bring them again.

You can also bring other acceptable documents listed on the Nevada REAL ID site. This includes documents such as other state Enhanced Driver licenses, Consular Report of Birth Abroad (FS-240), and other forms such as

  • Certificate of Naturalization (N-550)
  • Certificate of Citizenship (N-560)
  • Permanent Resident Card (I-551)
  • Unexpired Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

In addition, you need to also bring any name change documents due to marriage, divorce, adoption, etc. If you are a green card holder, you have to bring those documents or a valid passport with a visa.

You cannot use your military ID as proof of identity or U.S. citizenship.

2. Proof of a Social Security Number (SSN) with either an SSN card or a pay stub showing your SSN. You can still get a driver's license without an SSN, but it will not be a REAL ID driver's license.

3. Two proofs of residency in Nevada, including a lease, utility documents, bank statements, etc.

The bottom line is that you will need a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, issued by Nevada if you are a Nevada resident, in order to be able to fly on a plane in the U.S. then without a passport.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

