Arizona Has Closed Sections of I-40, as Well as Other Highways Ahead of "Treacherous" Winter Storm Feb. 22

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) has preemptively closed sections of I-40 as well as State Route 87 and US 180 as of Feb. 22. This is due to an expected "treacherous" winter storm that could have wind gusts of up to 80 MPH.

It also said it may close more storms if conditions warrant. The National Weather Service is forecasting blizzard conditions and “treacherous driving conditions” that include wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour; 2-3 inches of snow per hour, beginning early Wednesday morning.

"Past experience with severe winter storms like this has shown it is only a matter of time before icy or windy conditions create situations where crashes or disabled vehicles block travel lanes."

When those incidents occur and travel lanes are blocked, traffic behind the incidents is stopped, forcing those motorists to wait an extended period of time in extreme conditions for the incidents to be cleared and travel resumes.

ADOT does not want people on those roads during these extended wait times. Conditions on highways can be monitored at az511.gov .

Here are the sections that have been closed:

I-40 eastbound is closed at US 93 east of Kingman

I-40 westbound is closed in Winslow

SR 87 southbound is closed in Winslow

US 180 is closed north of Snowbowl, between mileposts 236-248

ADOT says that these highways will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Motorists can get real-time information about highway conditions from ADOT’s 511 Traveler Information System by visiting az511.gov , downloading the AZ511 app, or calling 511.

Travelers can also look to ADOT’s statewide network of electronic signs for informational messages. ADOT’s Twitter feed ( @ArizonaDOT (link is external)) and Facebook page ( facebook.com/AZDOT (link is external)) also provide information and answers about highway conditions.

Kingman, Snowbowl, and Winslow, AZ Conditions

The National Weather Service says the Kingman, AZ area, as of 5 PM AZ time is at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. There is a 20% chance of snow tonight and 40% to 80% on Thursday, Feb. 23.

For Thursday night there is a 50% to 20% chance of snowfall.

Winslow, according to the National Weather Service, is at 36 degrees F - however with no chance of snow in the next two days until Thursday night.

Temperatures in Snowbowl are now at 2 degrees F, with a Winter storm warning from now until Friday at 11 AM. This afternoon, Feb. 22, there was heavy snow and blowing snow.

