Pennsylvania Says Residents Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025 - to Fly in the U.S. Without a Passport

Pennsylvania's REAL ID website says that the new deadline is now May 7, 2025, when PA residents who don't already have a REAL ID driver's license will need one in order to board planes then.

Unless you have a passport or passport card you won't be able to fly commercially in the U.S. then without a REAL ID card or REAL ID driver's license from Pennsylvania.

Here is what a sample PA REAL ID driver's license looks like:

Pennsylvania REAL ID driver's license. Photo by Dmv.PA.gov

It shows that there is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner (actually a gold circle with a white star). This signifies that the REAL ID driver's license holder has passed the test - they have presented the required documents to get a REAL ID.

Note that you can board a plane now with your existing driver's license, even if you don't have a REAL ID. That is because the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline to May 7, 2025. The old deadline was May 3, 2023. But on Dec. 5, 2022, the DHS extended the deadline saying that states needed the extra time due to Covid to sign people up.

How to Get a REAL ID from Pennsylvania

The PA DMV website makes it clear what you have to do to get a REAL ID driver's license and/or ID card (you can only get one or the other). You may already have a REAL ID license and you can check this on this site here.

If you need to present documents, here is what you need:

1. Proof of Identity and Lawful Status. For most people that is a birth certificate (original copy) and/or a passport or passport card. If you changed your name due to marriage, divorce or adoption, make sure to bring those documents as well.

2. Proof of Social Security Number - You can bring the original card or a pay stub, for example, with the SSN number on it.

3. Proof of Pennsylvania Residence - You need two documents, although one of them can be your original and present valid driver's license from Pennsylvania. Other examples include utility statements, bank statements, leases, etc.

The bottom line is that you need to show you are a lawful U.S. resident in order to get a REAL ID. This will allow you to start boarding airplanes on May 7, 2025, or later if the DHS extends the deadline once again.

