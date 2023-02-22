By May 7, 2025, New York Residents Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License or ID to Board a Plane Without a Passport

After the deadline date of May 7, 2025, New York residents will need a REAL ID driver's license or passport in order to board a plane to fly anywhere in the U.S.

This also applies to entering federally secure facilities, such as secure federal buildings, military bases, or nuclear facilities.

Here is a sample of the NY REAL ID license:

NY REAL ID driver's license. Photo by DMV.Ny.Gov

The signature element of a REAL ID driver's license is the white star in a black or gold circle in the upper right-hand of the driver's license.

This signifies that the holder has submitted sufficient documentation to get the REAL ID driver's license (more on this below).

Photo by Greg Bulla on Unsplash

Why the Extension?

This is an extension of a deadline that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had for May 3, 2023. But on Dec. 5, 2022, the DHS extended the deadline to May 7, 2025, 24 months later.

They were concerned that states needed more time to sign people up to get the REAL ID. After all, it requires a personal interview with a DMV official. You have to present physical documents proving U.S. citizenship, or a legal right to be in the U.S.

Plus you have to present Social Security Number (SSN) card or a pay stub with the SSN on it. Lastly, you have to present two forms of New York state residency, including a lease, a utility statement(s), and/or a financial statement showing a NY state address.

This means that states have to sign up more people before the May 7, 2025, deadline goes into effect. But it's more than that.

Some have projected that it coincides with the Biden Administration's loose immigrant policies. They want more migrants to enter and spread throughout the U.S. That could be one reason why the DHS let the deadline pass for another 2 years.

Keep in mind that the REAL ID Act was passed in 2005. That means that by the time the deadline goes into effect in 2025 (if it does then), 20 years will have passed since Congress and the U.S. President enacted the law as a result of the 2001 Commission Report.

The bottom line here: If you are a New York state resident, make sure to upgrade to the REAL ID driver's license before May 7, 2025.

