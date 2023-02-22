Georgia Residents Can Only Have One State Driver's License by Jan. 15, 2023 - If You Have Licenses in 2 States Watch Out

Georgia's DMV is cracking down. They are now checking a state-to-state database to see if you have more than one state's driver's license and or ID. Meanwhile, they imposed a deadline of Jan. 15, 2023, for residents to get just one state license or ID.

This is on top of the May 7, 2025, deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to be able to board planes then or enter federal secure facilities. I wrote about this in my recent article, "Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a Two Year Extension."

But now the Georgia Dept. of Driver Services website posted a Notice about its recent crackdown:

BEGINNING ON JANUARY 15, 2023, FLORIDA WILL CHECK THE STATE-TO STATE VERIFICATION TO PREVENT ANYONE FROM HAVING LICENSES OR IDS IN TWO STATES.

IF YOU HAVE TWO LICENSES OR A LICENSE IN ONE STATE AND AN ID CARD IN ANOTHER, YOU WILL FACE CANCELLATION. THE GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF DRIVER SERVICES URGES YOU TO CHECK YOUR LICENSE STATUS AT DRIVES.DDS.GOV IF THIS AFFECTS YOU.

Georgia REAL ID driver's license. Photo by Georgia DDS

This means you may have lost your Georgia license or ID if the state has found out that you have another residency state license in another state. That could lead to follow-on issues if you are claiming state status for benefits, legal issues, etc. from the state of Georgia.

Georgia - Check License Status Photo by Georgia Dept. Driver Services

You should check into this very carefully, as a result. The website https://dds.drives.ga.gov/ will show whether you have a valid Georgia state ID or driver's license now or if it has been canceled. You enter in your state ID or license number and see what the state says about the status of your license

At the same time, you may want to go through the documentation process of getting a REAL ID from the state of Georgia, as I explained in my previous articles.

Bottom Line: If you live in Georgia or recently moved there, you can't have two state driver's licenses or IDs and you need to get a REAL ID driver's license issued by Georgia.

