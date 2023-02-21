The FTC Is Going After Contact Lens Providers - They Haven't Been Providing Prescriptions

Photo by Arteum.ro on Unsplash

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced today that it is sending cease and desist letters to 24 contact lens prescribers/providers. Apparently, they haven't been doing things right for their clients.

They have to comply with the "Contact Lens Rule." Who knew this was a thing?

Basically the rule allows you to shop for a cheap contact lens after you get a prescription, or are supposed to get a prescription.

The FTC's contact lens rule says this:

1. Prescribers have to provide a copy of the contact lens prescription to the patient at the end of the contact lens fitting, even if the patient does not request it;

2. Prevents prescribers from requiring fees, waivers, releases, or purchases before receiving the contact lens prescription;

3. Prescribers that sell contact lenses have to show that the client has signed a receipt or document showing they got the prescription or signed other documents showing they had an examination.

Photo by Lensabl on Unsplash

What Consumers of Contact Lenses Should Do

This is an attempt to help people who buy contact lenses. This helps them to not get stuck with the prescriber. They might charge significantly more than other companies for the same prescription.

The problem with this FTC announcement is that they did not state who the 24 offending companies are that violate this rule.

So how are we to know which companies to not shop for contact lenses? The problem here is that it is just easy to let the place where you get your contact lens prescription sell you their preferred brand of contact lenses.

Moreover, any prescription you get is only good for one year. You have to be able to get a new prescription if your contact lenses last for more than one year.

That means going back to the original prescriber for an examination. Sometimes they have a deal that combines the exam with the first pair of lenses. They hope to catch a higher price purchase for the second pair within the next six months or so.

***********************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.