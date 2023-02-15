The Four Seasons Pulls Top Rank of Hotel Brands - But You Can Thank Bill Gates For That Image

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtRa0_0knlTak200
Photo byRoberto NicksononUnsplash

The U.S. News and World Report online magazine recently ranked all the top hotels and resorts located in the U.S.- 100 in all. One brand name that sticks out is The Four Seasons Hotels. This chain had the most hotels in the top 25 luxury hotels and resorts ranked by US News and World Report.

In fact, they pulled top ranking as 7 of the top 25 hotel locations were all Four Seasons hotels. These were:

#6 rank - Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Kailua Kona, HI

#10 rank - Four Seasons Washington, DC

#12 rank - Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Surfside, FL

#16 rank - Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston, MA

#17 rank - Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Lanai City, HI

#23 rank - Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL

#25 rank - Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Wailea, HI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6wgf_0knlTak200
Photo byRafael FigueroaonUnsplash

Life at The Top

Note that 3 of these Four Seasons hotels are located in Hawaii, and 2 are located in Florida. The remaining two are in Boston and Washington, DC.

The Washington DC hotel was ranked 5 stars by Trip Advisor customer rankings. The other Four Seasons hotels were all ranked 4.5 stars by Trip Advisor.

But don't rush out to book a room just yet. You might get sticker shock. For example, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Kailua Kona, HI, costs $4,233 for a 1 bedroom room for one night at the end of this month going into the first week of March.

Moreover, the Four Seasons in Surfside, FL (Miami, FL area) will cost you $1,785 during the first week of March. And the Palm Beach Four Seasons will set you back $1,115 per night.

Those that can afford to pay this price likely think the hotel chain lives up to the cost as the rankings of the Four Seasons hotels are very high in this survey.

It's probably also all about keeping up the chain's image. The high price tags for their rooms feed into the prestige concept of the hotel chain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDm3Z_0knlTak200
Photo byAnna DemianenkoonUnsplash

Who Owns Four Seasons

And guess who owns the company - or 71% of the chain - one of the richest people in the world - Bill Gates. He owns this stake through his own family investment company, Cascade Investments.

So, if you see him strolling around the lobby of one of the Four Seasons hotels you are at - it's because he owns the chain. That probably also feeds into the exclusivity concept for the chain.

The bottom line here is the Four Seasons hotel chain is a top-ranked hotel group - and you will pay a high price for the privilege of helping it keep that image as a hotel customer.

******************************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Four Seasons# Bill Gates# hotels# resorts# Hawaii

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
14K followers

More from Mark Hake

By May 7, 2025, New York Residents Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License or ID to Board a Plane Without a Passport

After the deadline date of May 7, 2025, New York residents will need a REAL ID driver's license or passport in order to board a plane to fly anywhere in the U.S. This also applies to entering federally secure facilities, such as secure federal buildings, military bases, or nuclear facilities.

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Residents Can Only Have One State Driver's License by Jan. 15, 2023 - If You Have Licenses in 2 States Watch Out

Georgia's DMV is cracking down. They are now checking a state-to-state database to see if you have more than one state's driver's license and or ID. Meanwhile, they imposed a deadline of Jan. 15, 2023, for residents to get just one state license or ID.

Read full story
34 comments

The FTC Is Going After Contact Lens Providers - They Haven't Been Providing Prescriptions

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced today that it is sending cease and desist letters to 24 contact lens prescribers/providers. Apparently, they haven't been doing things right for their clients.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California Says Residents Will Need a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, In Order to Board Planes Then Without a Passport

California says that its residents will need a REAL ID driver's license or ID by May 7, 2025, in order to board planes or even enter secure Federal buildings then. Without the REAL ID driver's license or ID, you will need a passport, passport card, or a similar credential that the TSA will accept.

Read full story
144 comments

Amazon Missed Earnings But There Are Ways to Make Money on the Stock

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

The IRS Wants You To Direct Deposit Your Refund - They Don't Want to Issue Checks - So Use It With eFile

The IRS published a short YouTube video today indicating they want you to get your refund by direct deposit. They don't want to issue checks anymore. After all, nearly 98 percent of all Social Security and Veterans Affairs benefits get put by direct deposit into millions of accounts. The IRS wants you to do the same with your refund.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Major Road Closure in Phoenix - Eastbound I-10 to close between US 60 and Loop 202 This Weekend

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) announced today that there will be a major road closure this weekend from Friday, Feb. 17, 10 PM to Saturday, 10 PM - Eastbound 1-10 between US 60 and Loop 202.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Residents Need to Get a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025, In Order to Fly on Planes Then Without a Passport

The state of Texas says its residents will need a REAL ID driver's license in order to fly on planes starting May 7, 2025, without a passport. This also applies to entering secure federal buildings.

Read full story
2 comments

The FTC Says Its Database Tracks Romance Scams You Should Avoid

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has just revealed the top 8 romance scams or lies put forth by scammers. These are invariably designed to get the deceived to part with their money.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Says Residents Have 815 days to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on Planes Without Carrying a Passport

Florida's DMV website makes it clear - residents in that state have 815 days to get a REAL ID driver's license or identification card. Without it, or a U.S. passport, you won't be able to fly in the U.S.

Read full story
77 comments

Pickleball's Incredible Growth Rate Shows No Slowdown - As Inactive People Transition from Tennis to Pickleball

You know a sport is really growing when The New York Times publishes an article with this title: "Why is Pickleball So Popular?" (Sept. 3, 2022). The story is the sport is so popular people are converting their backyard pool areas into pickleball courts. The NYT story refers to a report that pickleball has been growing by 39.3% over the past two years ending 2021, according to the Sports and Industry Association (SFIA).

Read full story
14 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Wants Residents to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - So They Can Fly on Planes By May 7, 2025, Without a Passport

The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) says the deadline is May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This is so that Arizona residents can board planes then without having to show a passport or passport card (or other ID that the TSA accepts).

Read full story
37 comments

The IRS Started Accepting 2022 Tax Filings on Jan. 23 - the Due Date is Tuesday, April 18 - not April 15, 2023

The IRS says it started accepting 2022 tax filings on January 23. The new tax filing date is now Tuesday, April 18, 2023, not April 15. This year the due date is April 18, instead of April 15, which would have been a Saturday and the deadline has to be on weekdays.

Read full story
7 comments
Buckeye, AZ

Arizona Has Reopened the Watson Road On and Off Ramps from the I-10 Highway in time for the Super Bowl Weekend

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation has finished constructing the on and off ramps for the Watson Road exits from Interstate 10 (I-10) in the Buckeye area - just in time for the Super Bowl weekend.

Read full story
1 comments

Microsoft's New AI Powered Bing is Out - Except You Have to Sign Up and Wait on Waitlist

Today Microsoft announced its ChatGPT-like new search engine - The New Bing. The only problem is it's not working yet. You have to sign up to get on a waitlist. And there is no mobile version yet.

Read full story

Guam Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Fly to the U.S. Without a Passport

Guam residents will need a REAL ID driver's license or ID by May 7, 2025, in order to fly to the U.S. or any state without carrying a valid passport or passport card. That may not be a great big hurdle as it's likely many people in Guam already have a valid U.S. passport. But the requirement is also for entering U.S. federal buildings and/or military bases by then.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State

Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.

Read full story
42 comments

Social Security Says Its Here When You're Ready to Retire - Except the Trust Fund Will Be Depleted Between 2033 and 2035

The Social Security Administration (SSA) just came out with a blog that says, "Social Security is Here When You're Ready for Retirement." The problem is it may not be. The Old Age Survivors and Disability Insurance (OASDI) Trust Fund will be depleted between 2033 and 2035, according to its own trustees. Here is what the Social Security Administration's Office of the Chief Actuary website says:

Read full story
190 comments

Late Fees on Credit Cards Could Go Down to $8.00 a Month if the New CFPB Rule Goes Into Effect

The Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) just announced yesterday that it proposes to limit late fees to $8.00 on credit card payments. Right now many credit card companies and banks charge $30 for an initial late payment and $41 for subsequent late payments.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy