The Four Seasons Pulls Top Rank of Hotel Brands - But You Can Thank Bill Gates For That Image

Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

The U.S. News and World Report online magazine recently ranked all the top hotels and resorts located in the U.S.- 100 in all. One brand name that sticks out is The Four Seasons Hotels. This chain had the most hotels in the top 25 luxury hotels and resorts ranked by US News and World Report.

In fact, they pulled top ranking as 7 of the top 25 hotel locations were all Four Seasons hotels. These were:

#6 rank - Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Kailua Kona, HI

#10 rank - Four Seasons Washington, DC

#12 rank - Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Surfside, FL

#16 rank - Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston, MA

#17 rank - Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Lanai City, HI

#23 rank - Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL

#25 rank - Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Wailea, HI

Photo by Rafael Figueroa on Unsplash

Life at The Top

Note that 3 of these Four Seasons hotels are located in Hawaii, and 2 are located in Florida. The remaining two are in Boston and Washington, DC.

The Washington DC hotel was ranked 5 stars by Trip Advisor customer rankings. The other Four Seasons hotels were all ranked 4.5 stars by Trip Advisor.

But don't rush out to book a room just yet. You might get sticker shock. For example, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Kailua Kona, HI, costs $4,233 for a 1 bedroom room for one night at the end of this month going into the first week of March.

Moreover, the Four Seasons in Surfside, FL (Miami, FL area) will cost you $1,785 during the first week of March. And the Palm Beach Four Seasons will set you back $1,115 per night.

Those that can afford to pay this price likely think the hotel chain lives up to the cost as the rankings of the Four Seasons hotels are very high in this survey.

It's probably also all about keeping up the chain's image. The high price tags for their rooms feed into the prestige concept of the hotel chain.

Photo by Anna Demianenko on Unsplash

Who Owns Four Seasons

And guess who owns the company - or 71% of the chain - one of the richest people in the world - Bill Gates. He owns this stake through his own family investment company, Cascade Investments.

So, if you see him strolling around the lobby of one of the Four Seasons hotels you are at - it's because he owns the chain. That probably also feeds into the exclusivity concept for the chain.

The bottom line here is the Four Seasons hotel chain is a top-ranked hotel group - and you will pay a high price for the privilege of helping it keep that image as a hotel customer.

******************************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.