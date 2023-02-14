Texas Residents Need to Get a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025, In Order to Fly on Planes Then Without a Passport

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCRMS_0knD5RrW00
Photo byCDConUnsplash

The state of Texas says its residents will need a REAL ID driver's license in order to fly on planes starting May 7, 2025, without a passport. This also applies to entering secure federal buildings.

The REAL ID Texas website still has the old deadline of May 3, 2023, on its page. Recently the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended that deadline to May 7, 2025.

Maybe Texas is purposely keeping that older deadline on its site in order to motivate people to sign up for the Texas REAL ID driver's license.

Here is what it looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fu8dp_0knD5RrW00
TX REAL ID Driver's License.Photo byTexas.gov

This shows that there is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner (actually a gold circle, with a white star). That signifies that the holder has passed the documentation requirements for the Texas DMV to get the REAL ID.

I have shown in a previous article that the requirements essentially involve proving your U.S. citizenship, or a valid right to be in the U.S. There is also a requirement that a person has a Social Security card (SSN) as well as two proofs of legal residency in the state of Texas.

Why The Biden Administration May Have Extended the Deadline

All of this seems to exclude whatever documentation that the huge influx of migrants into Texas might have. But that may also suit the immigration policies at the Biden Administration.

After all, without a REAL ID, if the old deadline had gone into effect, many migrants recently inside the U.S. under the U.S. Border policies and actions relating to asylum seekers, could have been excluded from flying on planes. They would have needed a REAL ID to board planes starting on May 3, 2023.

But now they have until May 7, 2025, and they can just show whatever documents they presently have to get on planes or enter federal buildings.

For example, let's look at what recently entered migrants can now do with their documents.

For example, there are now 16 documents that the TSA will accept at airports in order to board a plane. Here is a list of the 16 ID documents that the TSA will accept at airports:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MA8ZG_0knD5RrW00
TSA List of documents acceptable at airports (I highlighted one of them applicable to migrants).Photo byTSA.gov

This includes one line which I have highlighted that it particularly applicable to recent migrants.

This is the USCIS Employment Authorization Document Card (EAD) which can be issued to anyone who has applied for asylum in the U.S.

Here is why this is applicable to migrants who may have applied for asylum.The application instructions for the EAD form I-766 says:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mWB4_0knD5RrW00
Any asylum seeker can get an EAD.Photo byUSCIS.gov

In other words, any asylum seeker can fill out this form for an EAD card. That means they entered the U.S., asked for asylum, can then ask for an EAD, and then the TSA will accept that EAD as acceptable to board a plane.

The U.S. essentially allows anyone to enter the U.S., and while they are waiting to have their asylum request decided, they can get permission to work and fly on planes.

So this effectively guts the whole REAL ID process. It is not even clear if the USCIS and the TSA will change this policy once the REAL ID requirements go into effect on May 7, 2025.

Bottom line - this fits the Biden Administration policy on immigration. No wonder Texas has not yet changed its REAL ID page with the old deadline.

Texas# TX drivers license# TX REAL ID# TX deadline# migrants

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
14K followers

