The FTC Says Its Database Tracks Romance Scams You Should Avoid

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has just revealed the top 8 romance scams or lies put forth by scammers. These are invariably designed to get the deceived to part with their money.

The FTC says that scammers often use dating apps to hook the gullible. They try to target people looking for love. Another popular method is to initiate unexpected direct contact over social media apps like Facebook, for example, with very private messages to the target.

In fact, the FTC says that 40% of people who said they lost money in a romance scam were initially contacted over social media apps. The next largest category was a website or app.

But then quickly, the scammer then quickly moved the sweet talk to WhatsApp, Google Chat, or Telegram.

How They Hook People Seeking Love

The FTC keeps a database that categorizes the various scams and theme messages used to hook romance seekers.

They just published on Feb. 9, the top 8 messages used by romance scammers.

1. "I am (or someone close to me is) sick, hurt, or in jail." This is used approximately 24% of the time.

2. "I can teach you how to invest" - used 18% of the time on average.

3. "I'm in the military far away" - used 18% of the time.

4. "I need help with an important delivery" - used 18% of the time.

5. "We never met, but let's talk about marriage" - used 12% of the time.

6. "I've come into some money, or gold" - used 7% of the time.

7. "I'm on an oil ship or rig" - used 6% of the time.

8. "You can trust me with your private pictures" - used 3% of the time.

This is not an exhaustive list and some of the categories bleed over into each other - which is why the list adds up to over 100%.

Modus Operandi (MO)

The telltale sign of a scammer is that he or she can never ....... this is the most important thing ...........never seem to meet you in person . Here is what the FTC says:

" These scammers pay close attention to the information you share, and don’t miss a beat becoming your perfect match. You like a thing, so that’s their thing, too. You’re looking to settle down. They’re ready too. But there is one exception – you want to meet in real life, and they can’t."

Reports show their excuse is often baked right into their fake identity. Claiming to be on a faraway military base is the most popular excuse, but “offshore oil rig worker” is another common (and fake) occupation. In short, there’s no end to the lies romance scammers will tell to get your money.

In other words, their MO is always a fake excuse why a real-life meeting is not possible - but, oh, they still need some money.

Another MO is what the FTC calls "sextortion". They get someone to share explicit pictures, especially young people apparently (ages 18-28 were 6x more targeted), and then demand a ransom. If they don't get paid they will post the pictures on the internet. About 58% of 2022 sextortion reports identified social media as the contact method, such as Instagram or Snapchat.

Payment

Here is how the FTC says you can spot a romance scammer:

1. Nobody legit requests payment via cryptocurrency, gift cards, or a bank wire transfer.

2. If someone tells you to send money to receive a package, you can bet it’s a scam.

3. If your friends are concerned about things your new love interest says, or does, pay attention to your friends' advice.

4. Try a reverse image search of profile pictures. If the details don’t match up, it’s a scam.

The FTC says first to report the suspicious person or messages to the app or site. Then tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. If someone is trying to extort you, report it to the FBI.

You can learn more at ftc.gov/romancescams.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.