Florida Says Residents Have 815 days to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on Planes Without Carrying a Passport

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFzPX_0kkK4blx00
Photo byGreg BullaonUnsplash

Florida's DMV website makes it clear - residents in that state have 815 days to get a REAL ID driver's license or identification card. Without it, or a U.S. passport, you won't be able to fly in the U.S.

Here is what that Florida REAL ID driver's license looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjWxK_0kkK4blx00
Florida REAL ID driver's license.Photo byFL.gov

It shows that there is a white star in the upper right-hand corner. Another type of FL REAL ID driver's license shows that there is a gold circle in the upper right-hand corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLD6H_0kkK4blx00
Florida REAL ID with gold star.Photo byFL.gov

This is actually a gold circle with a white star in the middle of it. Either way, the holder of this REAL ID has presented documents to the Florida DMV showing proof of U.S. citizenship, residency in Florida, and a Social Security card.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 goes into effect on May 7, 2025. You need a REAL ID (or else a passport or military ID) to board planes. You also will not be able to enter federal buildings with security or a military base.

It turns out that the new deadline of May 7, 2025, was extended from May 3, 2023, by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Dec. 5, 2022.

I have written about this deadline change in several articles before. But why did the DHS really make this change?

After all, the REAL ID Act of 2005 was passed in 2005. There has been plenty of time for states plenty to get their residents signed up with full documentation. In fact, Florida says that 98% of its residents have already signed up for the REAL ID driver's license.

Biden Policy Allowing Migrants to Fly

As I discussed in prior articles the Biden Administration's claim that Covid-19 legacy effects made them do the extension for another 24 months passed the original deadline.

But the real reason, or at least an accompanying reason, might be that the Biden Administration wants undocumented migrants who may have requested asylum to be able to travel throughout the U.S. They may have effectively lowered the bar of documents that TSA will accept at airports for anyone traveling throughout the U.S. If the deadline had gone into effect on May 3, 2023, it is not clear if asylum seekers could have gotten on planes.

For example, here is a list of the 16 ID documents that the TSA will accept at airports:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MA8ZG_0kkK4blx00
TSA list of travel docsPhoto byTSA.gov

Note that I have highlighted one of them - the USCIS Employment Authorization Document Card (EAD) which can be issued to anyone who has applied for asylum in the U.S.

Just to make this clear, the application instructions for the EAD form I-766, says this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G78JY_0kkK4blx00
USCIS form I-765Photo byUSCIS.gov

It shows that any asylum seeker can fill out this form for an EAD card. And with that EAD card, they can then travel anywhere in the U.S. by plane and get past the TSA security check.

So, here is how that works. Anyone can illegally come into the U.S. and then request asylum. They can then, while their application for asylum is pending, get a work card, and EAD document. With that card, they can pass the TSA security check.

In effect, then, there is no teeth to the REAL ID Act of 2005 until the Biden Administration allows the Act to go into force. At that point, it is not clear if these policies will remain at the TSA. Otherwise, what is the point?

It looks like Florida wants everyone to sign up for the REAL ID driver's license. They already have 98% of the population signed up. The remainder is likely to be those who entered the country seeking asylum or similar circumstances as this. In that case, it is not clear whether Florida will ever get 100% compliance.

****************************************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

# Florida# FL REAL ID# USCIS# REAL ID deadline# migrants

Comments / 77

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
14K followers

