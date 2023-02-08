Pickleball's Incredible Growth Rate Shows No Slowdown - As Inactive People Transition from Tennis to Pickleball

Pickleball. Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash

You know a sport is really growing when The New York Times publishes an article with this title: "Why is Pickleball So Popular?" (Sept. 3, 2022).

The story is the sport is so popular people are converting their backyard pool areas into pickleball courts. The NYT story refers to a report that pickleball has been growing by 39.3% over the past two years ending 2021, according to the Sports and Industry Association (SFIA).

And recently, the USA Pickleball Association, the national governing body for the sport, saw its membership grow by almost 30% in 2022. This is according to a report issued on Feb. 6, 2023, by USA Pickleball, which also showed other growth statistics during 2022.

That makes it the fastest-growing sport in the past two years, with over 4.8 million players in the U.S. Some analysts project there will be 30 million players by 2030.

Why So Popular?

The reason seems to be that it is very popular with the retiree crowd. Half of all serious pickleball players (those who play eight or more times a year) in 2021 were 55 and older, according to the USA Pickleball Association.

But the NYT article points out that other age groups like it as well. Most casual players are below 55. And the fastest-growing segment is young people under 24.

Moreover, certified courts grew by 17% to 10,724, and the total number of pickleball courts grew to 44,094, a gain of 15.6% during the year.

For example, Life Time Group Holdings (NASDAQ: LTH), a popular exercise and workout company, already has 350 pickleball courts but they expect to have 600 to 700 courts by the end of 2023. And Life Time expects to add many more members specifically due to the pickleball sport. In the company's Q3 earnings call, the CEO said that pickleball at Life Time is growing 50% quarter over quarter. In fact, here is what he (Bahram Akradi) said:

" I expect us to have 60,000 to 70,000 memberships by end of next year that they are unique members playing pickleball in Life Time clubs."

Big Business

Moreover, the USA Pickleball Association approved 525 new paddles and 34 new balls in 2022. There are now over 1700 paddles that have been officially approved by the USA Pickleball Association.

Some of the top names in the paddle market are Selkirk Sports which alone has 81 approved paddles, Onix Sports (60), Engage Pickleball (55), Franklin Sports (52), Prolite Sports (42), Wilson (25), and Escalade (18).

Onix is actually owned by Escalade, making it one of the largest makers in the industry. Escalade, Inc. is a public company (NASDAQ: ESCA) with a $171.6 million market capitalization and $315 million in the last 12 months of sales for the year ending Oct. 1, 2022.

One industry observer said recently that it was the Wild West out there in the manufacturing industry for pickleball, with new entrants constantly emerging.

Tennis Burnout?

But there may be other reasons. The sport has the ability to get people out of their sedentary ways. Tennis may be too difficult to pick up if you haven't been playing for a long time.

Pickleball is much easier to play and hit the ball. The NYT article points out that many racquet sports have a steep learning curve. That is not the case with pickleball.

It is generally considered easy to learn and is less harmful to the body than tennis. In addition, people tend to get more steps in than tennis, and helps raise the heart rate as much or more as tennis.

Moreover, the dramatic increase in the popularity of the sport has helped increase the availability of pickleball courts, making it easier to play than ever before.

And maybe even more interesting is the fact that it is a popular team sport - where optimally 4 people play at once - making it a very social game, especially for the retiree crowd.

In any case, continue to expect to see pickleball continue its amazing growth rate over the next decade.

