Arizona Wants Residents to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - So They Can Fly on Planes By May 7, 2025, Without a Passport

Mark Hake

The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) says the deadline is May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This is so that Arizona residents can board planes then without having to show a passport or passport card (or other ID that the TSA accepts).

The REAL ID driver's license in Arizona looks like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqBqf_0kgkKQlJ00
Arizona REAL ID Driver's License.Photo byAZDOT.gov

This shows that there is a gold star (actually a gold circle with a white star) in the upper right-hand corner.

That means that the holder has provided a birth certificate and/or passport showing they were born in the U.S. or have U.S. citizenship. People who changed their name from divorce, marriage or adoption, etc. have to show the legal paperwork that proves this.

In addition, to get a REAL ID-compliant AZ driver's license you need to show your SSN card or a pay stub with your SSN. Lastly, the person needs to provide 2 proofs of legal residency in Arizona.

This can include a utility statement, lease document, or even a valid existing AZ driver's license. There are other documents that can satisfy this requirement, which can be found on the AZDMV website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uh4y8_0kgkKQlJ00
Photo byBarbara ZandovalonUnsplash

Why The Deadline Was Extended

The Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the date to May 7, 2025, on Dec. 5 in a statement. They said that states needed more time. The reason has to do with the "legacy" effects of Covid-19.

But some suspect that the real reason, or at least another reason, is related to the Biden Administration policy of promoting migrants coming into and traveling throughout the U.S.

For example, with the prior May 3, 2023, deadline migrants might have been prevented from flying on airplanes as they would not have had the REAL ID driver's license or ID documents.

Now that the deadline has been extended by the DHS, this allows them to get on planes with lesser ID documents that the TSA might accept. For example, this might include the new California "ID for All", as I described in a recent article in NewsBreak.

The bottom line is this: Arizona now requires everyone in the state to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID by May 7, 2025, if they want to fly on planes by May 7, 2025, without a passport.

***************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona# REAL ID drivers license# AZ MVD# AZ drivers license# REAL ID deadline

Comments / 37

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
14K followers

More from Mark Hake

The FTC Says Its Database Tracks Romance Scams You Should Avoid

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has just revealed the top 8 romance scams or lies put forth by scammers. These are invariably designed to get the deceived to part with their money.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Says Residents Have 815 days to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on Planes Without Carrying a Passport

Florida's DMV website makes it clear - residents in that state have 815 days to get a REAL ID driver's license or identification card. Without it, or a U.S. passport, you won't be able to fly in the U.S.

Read full story
56 comments

Pickleball's Incredible Growth Rate Shows No Slowdown - As Inactive People Transition from Tennis to Pickleball

You know a sport is really growing when The New York Times publishes an article with this title: "Why is Pickleball So Popular?" (Sept. 3, 2022). The story is the sport is so popular people are converting their backyard pool areas into pickleball courts. The NYT story refers to a report that pickleball has been growing by 39.3% over the past two years ending 2021, according to the Sports and Industry Association (SFIA).

Read full story
14 comments

The IRS Started Accepting 2022 Tax Filings on Jan. 23 - the Due Date is Tuesday, April 18 - not April 15, 2023

The IRS says it started accepting 2022 tax filings on January 23. The new tax filing date is now Tuesday, April 18, 2023, not April 15. This year the due date is April 18, instead of April 15, which would have been a Saturday and the deadline has to be on weekdays.

Read full story
7 comments
Buckeye, AZ

Arizona Has Reopened the Watson Road On and Off Ramps from the I-10 Highway in time for the Super Bowl Weekend

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation has finished constructing the on and off ramps for the Watson Road exits from Interstate 10 (I-10) in the Buckeye area - just in time for the Super Bowl weekend.

Read full story
1 comments

Microsoft's New AI Powered Bing is Out - Except You Have to Sign Up and Wait on Waitlist

Today Microsoft announced its ChatGPT-like new search engine - The New Bing. The only problem is it's not working yet. You have to sign up to get on a waitlist. And there is no mobile version yet.

Read full story

Guam Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Fly to the U.S. Without a Passport

Guam residents will need a REAL ID driver's license or ID by May 7, 2025, in order to fly to the U.S. or any state without carrying a valid passport or passport card. That may not be a great big hurdle as it's likely many people in Guam already have a valid U.S. passport. But the requirement is also for entering U.S. federal buildings and/or military bases by then.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State

Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.

Read full story
42 comments

Social Security Says Its Here When You're Ready to Retire - Except the Trust Fund Will Be Depleted Between 2033 and 2035

The Social Security Administration (SSA) just came out with a blog that says, "Social Security is Here When You're Ready for Retirement." The problem is it may not be. The Old Age Survivors and Disability Insurance (OASDI) Trust Fund will be depleted between 2033 and 2035, according to its own trustees. Here is what the Social Security Administration's Office of the Chief Actuary website says:

Read full story
190 comments

Late Fees on Credit Cards Could Go Down to $8.00 a Month if the New CFPB Rule Goes Into Effect

The Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) just announced yesterday that it proposes to limit late fees to $8.00 on credit card payments. Right now many credit card companies and banks charge $30 for an initial late payment and $41 for subsequent late payments.

Read full story
1 comments

You Don't Need a Passport to go to Puerto Rico, But PR Residents Will Need a REAL ID or Passport by May 7, 2025 to Fly

Right now you don't need a passport to travel to Puerto Rico from the U.S. - unless you touch down in foreign soil or port before arriving. You do need a U.S.-issued driver's license or state-issued ID.

Read full story
1 comments

The IRS Wants to Reduce Your Stress - It Has IRS.gov Sites Which Can Help With Your 2022 Taxes - It Says Bookmark Them

The IRS wants "to help take the stress out" of filing your taxes. It has 7 or more IRS.gov sites or "tools" that can do this. These sites are listed in a new tax tip (2023-11): "Taxpayers should bookmark these IRS.gov tools to help take the stress out of filing season."

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate Crash

Much has been made of the well-reported Goldman Sachs report that Phoenix will be one of 4 cities that will have a 2008-style price crash. According to one source, Goldman says interest rates will stay up longer. The investment banking firm notified clients it predicts the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will rise to 6.5% for year-end 2023.

Read full story
8 comments

If You Paid Out $600 or More to Anyone in 2022, You Have to Send Out a W-2 to That Person by January 31

The IRS is really clear about this. You have to send out a W-2 Wage and Tax Statement by January 31, 2023, to anyone you paid $600 or more during 2022. That applies even if you don't have a company but you have a business or trade and paid it out in cash or even in non-cash income.

Read full story
539 comments

TikTok Is Facing Significant Pressure - The House Wants to Ban the App in the U.S.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the House of Representatives in Congress might end up having a vote to ban the TikTok app in the U.S. Representative Michael McCaul was quoted as saying he wants to have the House Foreign Affairs Committee vote next month on a new bill to ban TikTok in the US.

Read full story
2 comments

The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.

Read full story
47 comments

Rhode Island Residents Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025, in order to Board Planes Without a Passport

The Rhode Island DMV says that its state's residents will need a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, in order to board planes. That is, this applies unless they have a passport - just to travel within the U.S.

Read full story
24 comments

If You Applied to Credit Karma and Were Turned Down, You Might Get a Refund, according to the FTC

On January 23, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) finalized an order that will require Credit Karma to pay out $3 million to consumers. They "wasted time" listening to Credit Karma's claim that they had a 90% chance of getting approved or were "pre-approved" for credit.

Read full story
20 comments
Alaska State

Alaska Makes It Clear - You Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025 to Be Able to Board Planes

According to the Alaska DMV, its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board commercial planes in the U.S. starting then. It also applies to entering secure federal buildings, including military bases and nuclear facilities. Without it, a person must present a valid, unexpired U.S. passport or passport card.

Read full story
366 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy