Arizona Wants Residents to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - So They Can Fly on Planes By May 7, 2025, Without a Passport

The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) says the deadline is May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This is so that Arizona residents can board planes then without having to show a passport or passport card (or other ID that the TSA accepts).

The REAL ID driver's license in Arizona looks like this:

Arizona REAL ID Driver's License. Photo by AZDOT.gov

This shows that there is a gold star (actually a gold circle with a white star) in the upper right-hand corner.

That means that the holder has provided a birth certificate and/or passport showing they were born in the U.S. or have U.S. citizenship. People who changed their name from divorce, marriage or adoption, etc. have to show the legal paperwork that proves this.

In addition, to get a REAL ID-compliant AZ driver's license you need to show your SSN card or a pay stub with your SSN. Lastly, the person needs to provide 2 proofs of legal residency in Arizona.

This can include a utility statement, lease document, or even a valid existing AZ driver's license. There are other documents that can satisfy this requirement, which can be found on the AZDMV website.

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

Why The Deadline Was Extended

The Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the date to May 7, 2025, on Dec. 5 in a statement. They said that states needed more time. The reason has to do with the "legacy" effects of Covid-19.

But some suspect that the real reason, or at least another reason, is related to the Biden Administration policy of promoting migrants coming into and traveling throughout the U.S.

For example, with the prior May 3, 2023, deadline migrants might have been prevented from flying on airplanes as they would not have had the REAL ID driver's license or ID documents.

Now that the deadline has been extended by the DHS, this allows them to get on planes with lesser ID documents that the TSA might accept. For example, this might include the new California "ID for All", as I described in a recent article in NewsBreak.

The bottom line is this: Arizona now requires everyone in the state to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID by May 7, 2025, if they want to fly on planes by May 7, 2025, without a passport.

