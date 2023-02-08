The IRS Started Accepting 2022 Tax Filings on Jan. 23 - the Due Date is Tuesday, April 18 - not April 15, 2023

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

The IRS says it started accepting 2022 tax filings on January 23. The new tax filing date is now Tuesday, April 18, 2023, not April 15.

This year the due date is April 18, instead of April 15, which would have been a Saturday and the deadline has to be on weekdays.

In addition, holidays in Washington, D.C. impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way as federal holidays. The District of Columbia's Emancipation Day holiday falls on Monday, April 17, so the deadline had to be extended to Tuesday, April 18.

The IRS also has hired 5,000 more telephone assistors and added more in-person staff to help support taxpayers. The Acting IRS Commissioner, Doug O'Odonell said this:

" We've trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season."

The IRS Wants You to Know This

The IRS also wants taxpayers to know the following important points:

Taxpayers should have all the information they need before they file a tax return. Filing a complete and accurate tax return can avoid extensive processing and refund delays as well as avoid the possibility of needing to file an amended tax return.

The IRS encourages people to carefully review their tax situation to make sure they don't overlook important tax credits they may be eligible for, like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The IRS set January 27 as ETIC Awareness Day. They wanted people to know that the EITC is a credit that can help low- and moderate-income workers and families. Ironically, though, the EITC Awareness Day announcement made the point that many of the EITC provisions have expired and people will get a lower refund using the EITC.

The IRS has a Free File program, available only at IRS.gov. It allows taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 to file their taxes electronically for free using brand-name software provided by commercial tax filing companies.

The bottom line is that the IRS is using money from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act to try to "streamline" IRS tax filings by an expected 168 individual tax filers this year in the U.S.

