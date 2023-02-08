Arizona Has Reopened the Watson Road On and Off Ramps from the I-10 Highway in time for the Super Bowl Weekend

Watson Road exits from I-10 in Buckeye, AZ. Photo by ADOT

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation has finished constructing the on and off ramps for the Watson Road exits from Interstate 10 (I-10) in the Buckeye area - just in time for the Super Bowl weekend.

This major highway takes people directly from Phoenix to California - Los Angeles, CA, and San Diego (via the SR 85 exit to Gila Bend and I-8).

The exit can be seen in this Google Maps overview below:

N. Watson Road exits off of I-10. Photo by Google Maps

It shows that there are exits from both directions, east and west traffic off of I-10 that is now open. That should also help with the slowdown of traffic coming into Phoenix before the highway opens up into 3 three lanes or more on each side.

Top-down view Photo by ADOT - Google Maps

This shows a little higher top-down view of the exits at Watson Road and I-10. This restores direct access to and from one of Buckeye’s busiest shopping and business areas, including hotels where Super Bowl visitors are staying this week.

This will also help traffic for the annual Buckeye Airfair the weekend of Feb. 17-19.

The eastbound I-10 ramps at Watson Road were closed for a month as reconstruction work took place.

Widening I-10 up to the SR 85 Interchange

Eventually, construction will turn the I-10/Watson Road connections into a diverging diamond interchange.

In addition, ADOT plans on widening I-10 to three lanes in both directions between Verrado Way and State Route 85.

That will significantly speed up traffic for travelers using I-10 to go to San Diego via the WR 85 exit. So far there is no timeline on when this widening project will be completed. However, completing the widening of exit ramps along the way, in addition to making them into diverging diamond interchanges is a key part of that plan.