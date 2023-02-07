Microsoft's New AI Powered Bing is Out - Except You Have to Sign Up and Wait on Waitlist

The new Bing by Microsoft Photo by Bing.com

Today Microsoft announced its ChatGPT-like new search engine - The New Bing. The only problem is it's not working yet.

You have to sign up to get on a waitlist. And there is no mobile version yet.

So what is all the hullabaloo about?

Microsoft said it would be available today for everyone to preview, according to The Verge, whose reporters attended the public launch.

As a result, you can now ask Bing questions - sort of like a personal assistant. The website gives examples like "Help plan my new anniversary trip," or "What ideas can I do with my kid?"

The example, "Can you help me get fit" clicks onto a box that has a second question, "Plan me a workout for my arms and abs with no situps and no gym equipment. It should take no more than 30 minutes." The answer opens up to a video along with some other search results.

Photo by Levi Jones on Unsplash

Hurry Up and Wait

The only way to get faster access is to set your default search results to favor Bing, not Google.

One advantage over ChatGPT is that Bing Ai purports to offer search site sources. ChatGPT does not do that now. Moreover, Bing now is saying its results will be up-to-date, not limited to 2021, as at ChatGPT.

The new Bing also has a FAQ (frequently asked questions) section about its capabilities. For example, in answer to the question: "How is this (the new Bing) different from a regular search engine?" the result is:

Beyond generating a list of relevant links, Bing consolidates reliable sources across the web to give you a single, summarized answer.

Search the way you talk, text, and think. Bing takes your complex searches and shares back a detailed response.

In the chat experience, you can chat naturally and ask follow-up questions to your initial search to get personalized replies.

Bing can be used as a creative tool. It can help you write poems, stories, or even share ideas for a project.

The bottom line is that Microsoft's new Bing is trying to defeat Google. Microsoft has taken a huge stake in ChatGPT and is trying to incorporate its technology in its new Bing search engine.

