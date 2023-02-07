Guam Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Fly to the U.S. Without a Passport

Guam residents will need a REAL ID driver's license or ID by May 7, 2025, in order to fly to the U.S. or any state without carrying a valid passport or passport card.

That may not be a great big hurdle as it's likely many people in Guam already have a valid U.S. passport. But the requirement is also for entering U.S. federal buildings and/or military bases by then.

The Guam Dept. of Revenue and Taxation website indicates that it has been issuing REAL ID driver's licenses since 2018.

Here is a sample of what the Guam REAL ID driver's license looks like:

Guam driver's license REAL ID Photo by Guam Dept. of Revenue and Taxation

This shows that there is a Gold star in the upper right-hand corner (actually a gold circle with a white star in the middle of it).

That signifies that the holder has submitted documents to the Guam authorities showing that they have a valid U.S. presence (i.e., passport or birth certificate) as well as an SSN and two proofs of residency in the island of Guam.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently delayed the implementation of the full deadline of the REAL ID Act of 2005. This law required states and protected areas to implement the rules and requirements to show that anyone boarding a plane or entering a secure U.S. facility has submitted documentation proving who they are.

So, on Dec. 5, 2022, the DHS said it was delaying the enforcement of the REAL ID Act from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. It decided to do this since they said states needed more time due to the legacy effects of Covid-19, in order to sign people up.

Some have doubted whether this was the only reason, as it seems to coincide with the Biden Administration policy of promoting migrant immigration into the U.S. If the law had gone into effect on May 3, 2023, this could have hampered that policy.

Guam residents are U.S. citizens based on the Guam Organic Act of 1950. Guam itself is a U.S. territory under the jurisdiction of the Dept. of the Interior, although the territory has its own Governor now.

In any case, Guam residents need to get a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, in order to be able to fly to and from the continental U.S. without having to carry a passport.

