Social Security Says Its Here When You're Ready to Retire - Except the Trust Fund Will Be Depleted Between 2033 and 2035

The Social Security Administration (SSA) just came out with a blog that says, "Social Security is Here When You're Ready for Retirement." The problem is it may not be.

The Old Age Survivors and Disability Insurance (OASDI) Trust Fund will be depleted between 2033 and 2035, according to its own trustees. Here is what the Social Security Administration's Office of the Chief Actuary website says:

" If no legislative change is enacted, scheduled tax revenues will be sufficient to pay only about three-fourths of the scheduled benefits after trust fund depletion."

That's what starts to happen in 2033 unless Congress makes some changes. This is what the past 11 Trustee's Reports in the past 11 years have forewarned, according to the SSA.

And those changes will likely mean higher taxes, lower benefits, or a combination of both. Otherwise, the OASDI Trust Fund's solvency becomes an even larger looming issue.

The Most Recent Proposal

The most recent proposal put forward in Congress is a bill introduced by Representative Gwen Moore, titled, "Social Security Enhancement and Protection Act of 2023."

As a result, the SSA's Chief Actuary recently reviewed the proposed Act and posted their review of the proposed Act online here.

This is a 25-page letter from the SSA to Rep. Gwen Moore. But here is the bottom line:

"We estimate that enactment of these provisions would extend the ability of the OASDI program to pay scheduled benefits in full and on time for an additional 24 years .. from 2035 under current law to 2059..."

This is based on the latest 2022 Trustees Report assumptions, which came out on June 2, 2022, and is 275 pages long.

Essentially, the Gwen Moore proposed Act would increase the combined payroll tax rate (i.e., employees' and employers' payments combined). This would jump from 12.4% to 13.0% starting in 2024 over the following 6 years ending 2029 (i.e., 0.1% per year).

In addition, the calculation of benefits would stretch out, especially for people who become eligible for payments after 30 or more years of work starting in 2024. The formulas are complicated but essentially it boils down to a reduction of benefits or stretching out of the benefits for eligible retirees starting in 2024.

Of course, what would you expect? The solvency of the Trust Fund will start to become depleted in a decade or a little more from now. Who knows if the Gwen Moore legislation will make it through Congress? But, if nothing is done, the Trust Fund will start to become depleted 10 years from now.

