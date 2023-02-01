Late Fees on Credit Cards Could Go Down to $8.00 a Month if the New CFPB Rule Goes Into Effect

Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash

The Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) just announced yesterday that it proposes to limit late fees to $8.00 on credit card payments. Right now many credit card companies and banks charge $30 for an initial late payment and $41 for subsequent late payments.

This initiative could help many people, as the WSJ reports, as the Biden Administration plans on hitting out against a host of other onerous fees, such as resort fees, phone change fees, and airline "junk" fees.

On top of this late fee limit of $8.00, the CFPB proposes that companies can only charge up to 25% of the account's minimum monthly payment. Right now many companies can charge up to 100% of the required minimum payment.

How This Will Work - If the CFPB Gets Its Way

So, for example, if the required minimum is $50 for the month, the late fee (which may or may not be included in the payment - the CFPB didn't elaborate) will be just $8, even though the 25% maximum would have been $12.50.

However, there is one out for the credit card companies. If they can show that their "incurred" collection costs are greater than $8.00 per account per late payment, they will be allowed to charge higher late fees. That suggests the CFPB will get directly involved with every credit card company's credit application process.

The WSJ reported that this is going to set off a regulatory battle with banks. The CFPB says that American families now pay over $12 billion annually in late fees despite being banned by the CARD Act (Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009). But there was a huge loophole with an "immunity" provision.

“Over a decade ago, Congress banned excessive credit card late fees, but companies have exploited a regulatory loophole that has allowed them to escape scrutiny for charging an otherwise illegal junk fee,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

The CFPB called the industry practice of charging "exorbitant" late fees above their cost of collection not needed. Many consumers are deterred from late payments by the possibility of getting a lower credit score as well as being cut off from future credit.

This new proposed rule follows a request for comment by the CFPB on junk fees, a research report, and an advance notice of proposed rulemaking on credit card late fees that the CFPB issued last year.

The WSJ reported that the Biden Administration plans on going after problematic fees, including for checking account overdrafts and overseas money transfers .

For example, they want to get rid of “junk fees,” including those that airlines charge parents who want to be sure they are seated next to their children.

In addition, the Administration plans on proposing to phone companies to do away with fees charged when consumers want to change their phone service. The penalty can be up to $200.

They also want hotels to get rid of their "resort" fees, especially in places like Las Vegas and other tourist-heavy locations. So far it is not clear what legislation will be required, and whether Congress will go along.

