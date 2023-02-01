Late Fees on Credit Cards Could Go Down to $8.00 a Month if the New CFPB Rule Goes Into Effect

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269j2M_0kZ8MdWW00
Photo byBlake WiszonUnsplash

The Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) just announced yesterday that it proposes to limit late fees to $8.00 on credit card payments. Right now many credit card companies and banks charge $30 for an initial late payment and $41 for subsequent late payments.

This initiative could help many people, as the WSJ reports, as the Biden Administration plans on hitting out against a host of other onerous fees, such as resort fees, phone change fees, and airline "junk" fees.

On top of this late fee limit of $8.00, the CFPB proposes that companies can only charge up to 25% of the account's minimum monthly payment. Right now many companies can charge up to 100% of the required minimum payment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFaCV_0kZ8MdWW00
Photo byrupixen.comonUnsplash

How This Will Work - If the CFPB Gets Its Way

So, for example, if the required minimum is $50 for the month, the late fee (which may or may not be included in the payment - the CFPB didn't elaborate) will be just $8, even though the 25% maximum would have been $12.50.

However, there is one out for the credit card companies. If they can show that their "incurred" collection costs are greater than $8.00 per account per late payment, they will be allowed to charge higher late fees. That suggests the CFPB will get directly involved with every credit card company's credit application process.

The WSJ reported that this is going to set off a regulatory battle with banks. The CFPB says that American families now pay over $12 billion annually in late fees despite being banned by the CARD Act (Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009). But there was a huge loophole with an "immunity" provision.

“Over a decade ago, Congress banned excessive credit card late fees, but companies have exploited a regulatory loophole that has allowed them to escape scrutiny for charging an otherwise illegal junk fee,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

The CFPB called the industry practice of charging "exorbitant" late fees above their cost of collection not needed. Many consumers are deterred from late payments by the possibility of getting a lower credit score as well as being cut off from future credit.

This new proposed rule follows a request for comment by the CFPB on junk fees, a research report, and an advance notice of proposed rulemaking on credit card late fees that the CFPB issued last year.

The WSJ reported that the Biden Administration plans on going after problematic fees, including for checking account overdrafts and overseas money transfers.

For example, they want to get rid of “junk fees,” including those that airlines charge parents who want to be sure they are seated next to their children. 

In addition, the Administration plans on proposing to phone companies to do away with fees charged when consumers want to change their phone service. The penalty can be up to $200.

They also want hotels to get rid of their "resort" fees, especially in places like Las Vegas and other tourist-heavy locations. So far it is not clear what legislation will be required, and whether Congress will go along.

***************************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news movies, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# credit cards# late fees# late payment# CFPB# credit card payment

Comments / 1

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
14K followers

More from Mark Hake

Social Security Says Its Here When You're Ready to Retire - Except the Trust Fund Will Be Depleted Between 2033 and 2035

The Social Security Administration (SSA) just came out with a blog that says, "Social Security is Here When You're Ready for Retirement." The problem is it may not be. The Old Age Survivors and Disability Insurance (OASDI) Trust Fund will be depleted between 2033 and 2035, according to its own trustees. Here is what the Social Security Administration's Office of the Chief Actuary website says:

Read full story
31 comments

You Don't Need a Passport to go to Puerto Rico, But PR Residents Will Need a REAL ID or Passport by May 7, 2025 to Fly

Right now you don't need a passport to travel to Puerto Rico from the U.S. - unless you touch down in foreign soil or port before arriving. You do need a U.S.-issued driver's license or state-issued ID.

Read full story
1 comments

The IRS Wants to Reduce Your Stress - It Has IRS.gov Sites Which Can Help With Your 2022 Taxes - It Says Bookmark Them

The IRS wants "to help take the stress out" of filing your taxes. It has 7 or more IRS.gov sites or "tools" that can do this. These sites are listed in a new tax tip (2023-11): "Taxpayers should bookmark these IRS.gov tools to help take the stress out of filing season."

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate Crash

Much has been made of the well-reported Goldman Sachs report that Phoenix will be one of 4 cities that will have a 2008-style price crash. According to one source, Goldman says interest rates will stay up longer. The investment banking firm notified clients it predicts the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will rise to 6.5% for year-end 2023.

Read full story
8 comments

If You Paid Out $600 or More to Anyone in 2022, You Have to Send Out a W-2 to That Person by January 31

The IRS is really clear about this. You have to send out a W-2 Wage and Tax Statement by January 31, 2023, to anyone you paid $600 or more during 2022. That applies even if you don't have a company but you have a business or trade and paid it out in cash or even in non-cash income.

Read full story
534 comments

TikTok Is Facing Significant Pressure - The House Wants to Ban the App in the U.S.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the House of Representatives in Congress might end up having a vote to ban the TikTok app in the U.S. Representative Michael McCaul was quoted as saying he wants to have the House Foreign Affairs Committee vote next month on a new bill to ban TikTok in the US.

Read full story
2 comments

The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.

Read full story
47 comments

Rhode Island Residents Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025, in order to Board Planes Without a Passport

The Rhode Island DMV says that its state's residents will need a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, in order to board planes. That is, this applies unless they have a passport - just to travel within the U.S.

Read full story
21 comments

If You Applied to Credit Karma and Were Turned Down, You Might Get a Refund, according to the FTC

On January 23, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) finalized an order that will require Credit Karma to pay out $3 million to consumers. They "wasted time" listening to Credit Karma's claim that they had a 90% chance of getting approved or were "pre-approved" for credit.

Read full story
20 comments
Alaska State

Alaska Makes It Clear - You Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025 to Be Able to Board Planes

According to the Alaska DMV, its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board commercial planes in the U.S. starting then. It also applies to entering secure federal buildings, including military bases and nuclear facilities. Without it, a person must present a valid, unexpired U.S. passport or passport card.

Read full story
311 comments
Delaware State

Delaware Says Its Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID Driver's License in Order to Board Planes Then

The Delaware DMV site makes it clear that its residents will need a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, in order to board planes in the U.S. Without it you will need a passport or passport card that is not expired. That could severely crimp your travel plans if you have neither by that date.

Read full story
115 comments
Hawaii State

Hawaii Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Board Planes Without a Passport

Hawaii residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. They will need that to be able to board planes then without carrying a U.S. Passport or passport card.

Read full story
22 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut Says Its Residents Need a REAL ID License to Board Flights Starting on May 7, 2025 - Without a Passport

Connecticut's DMV has a special website dedicated to the REAL ID Act of 2005 - showing residents a sample driver's license they will need by May 7, 2025, in order to board airplane flights in the U.S., unless they have a passport.

Read full story
55 comments

How Is Your Credit Card Company Treating You? - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Needs Your Input

How is your credit card company treating you? That's what a federal agency wants to know - the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). It conducts a Congressionally mandated study on the credit card industry every two years. So today, Jan. 24, the CFPB put out a request for information.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental Collective

A major dental service organization (DSO) with 52 dental practice organizations and 60 dentists has recently moved its headquarters from Bend, Oregon to Scottsdale, Arizona. DSOs provide management, administrative, and marketing assistance to start-up dentists, partnerships, and dental groups in transition. This DSO helps these dentist groups grow, manage, and/or sell their practices.

Read full story
1 comments

Adoption Expenses Can Lead to a Tax Credit, the IRS Says in a New Tax Tip

Developing population and family growth is a national policy that the U.S. federal government wants to encourage. There is a direct positive correlation between population growth and GDP growth.

Read full story
1 comments

The IRS Has a New Tax Tip - Your Gig Economy Work is Taxable Even if You Don't Get a 1099

The IRS put out a new publication on Jan. 12, "Tax tips for gig economy entrepreneurs and workers." The main thing they want you to know is that you still have to pay taxes on your small work payments, even if you don't receive a 1099 form by the end of January.

Read full story
43 comments

New Hampshire Residents Will Need a REAL ID to Board Flights Starting on May 7, 2023 - Extended from May 3, 2023

New Hampshire's Division of Motor Vehicles states clearly on its website that there is a new deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed to board flights without a passport starting on May 7, 2025. It also applies to entering secure federal buildings then.

Read full story
19 comments

Transunion is Still Fighting the CFPB's Lawsuit That Could Raise the Refunds for Unwitting Free Credit Score Victims

Transunion, one of the three big credit score companies, was recently highlighted in a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) press release on Jan. 19 for repeatedly breaking the law.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy