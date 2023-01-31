You Don't Need a Passport to go to Puerto Rico, But PR Residents Will Need a REAL ID or Passport by May 7, 2025 to Fly

Right now you don't need a passport to travel to Puerto Rico from the U.S. - unless you touch down in foreign soil or port before arriving. You do need a U.S.-issued driver's license or state-issued ID.

This is because Puerto Rico is considered a U.S. Commonwealth, and travel there and back is the same as going to any U.S. state.

Here is what a Puerto Rico driver's license looks like:

Puerto Rico REAL ID driver's license Photo by Relocate Puerto Rico

It shows that there is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license. This signifies that the holder has presented sufficient documents in person at a DMV location in Puerto Rico (see below).

The Deadline Has Been Extended to May 7, 2025

However, by May 7, 2025, Puerto Rico residents will need a REAL ID driver's license or else a U.S. passport in order to travel to the U.S. and back on airplanes. Without it you will need a U.S. passport.

This is because the REAL ID Act of 2005 goes into effect then. The deadline was recently extended from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025.

That is despite what the PR government site says here. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) formally extended the full enforcement of the REAL ID Act deadline on Dec. 5, 2022.

How To Get a Puerto Rico REAL ID Driver's License

To get a Puerto Rico REAL ID driver's license you can fill out this form and bring the documents to the nearest CESCO office (Dept. of Transportation and Public Works) - i.e., Carolina, Bayamon, Arecibo, Aguadilla, Ponce, Guayama, and Humacao.

You can also make an appointment with CESCO online by following the instructions on this site.

Make sure to bring your passport or birth certificate to the appointment, along with your SSN card or a pay stub with your SSN. Lastly, you need to bring two proofs of residency in Puerto Rico, including a utility statement and/or lease document, financial statement, etc.

These documents show that you have a lawful U.S. presence and can obtain the REAL ID. That way by May 7, 2025, when the REAL ID Act goes into effect, you can fly anywhere in the U.S. to and from Puerto Rico without having to carry a U.S. passport. It also applies to entering federal buildings, including military and nuclear facilities.

****************************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news movies, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.