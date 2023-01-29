The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)

Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T.

As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.

According to the FTC, AT&T unfairly reduced data speeds for customers with unlimited data plans, a practice known as “data throttling.” Although these customers had an unlimited plan, AT&T did this according to the FTC:

" After customers used a certain amount of data in a billing cycle, they experienced data speeds so slow that many common activities like web browsing and video streaming were difficult or impossible."

Many people left AT&T as a result.

AT&T has already settled with the FTC and has in fact paid back $52 million to its existing and former customers. In addition, some who left have already received payment and cashed a check.

But now some of the money is still left. This is for those who left AT&T and haven't received a check. If you had an unlimited AT&T data plan between any of the period from Oct. 1, 2011, to June 30, 2015, you are eligible for a refund.

Current AT&T customers aren’t eligible for a payment because they received a bill credit from AT&T in 2020. In addition, former customers who cashed a check from AT&T aren’t eligible.

If you think you are eligible you can now apply for a refund at www.ATTDataThrottling.com.

There is now a deadline to apply: May 18, 2023.

Your payment amount depends on several factors, including how many people file claims. The total amount of the payment and the individual amounts won't be available until everyone has applied by the deadline. You can go to this FTC refund site to see what happens.

