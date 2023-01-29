Rhode Island Residents Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025, in order to Board Planes Without a Passport

The Rhode Island DMV says that its state's residents will need a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, in order to board planes. That is, this applies unless they have a passport - just to travel within the U.S.

Here is what a REAL ID Rhode Island driver's license looks like:

RI driver license with REAL ID gold star. Photo by wmv.RI.gov

This shows a gold star (actually a gold circle with a white star in the middle) in the right-hand corner of the REAL ID-compliant license.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 was passed to force states to require a higher level of documentation for people boarding planes. It was passed after the 9/11 Commission recommended Congress make some changes.

As it stands now, to get a REAL ID license, the applicant has to prove his identity, place of birth, and/or U.S. citizenship or a lawful right to be in the U.S.

How To Get a Rhode Island REAL ID Driver's License

The RI DMV has an online "wizard" or check-through process to help its residents determine whether they need a REAL ID license and what documents to bring to the DMV.

The bottom line is this: you need three types of documents:

(1) a birth certificate or valid U.S. passport. Short of that you will need a visa or some document saying you have a lawful right to be in the U.S.;

(2) a Social Security Number (SSN) card or a pay stub showing the SSN;

(3) two proofs of Rhode Island residency, such as a utility bill, a bank statement, a lease, home ownership papers, etc. This can even include a valid non-REAL ID-compliant driver's license as one of the two documents.

There is no cost for a REAL ID in Rhode Island if done during your renewal period. Outside of that it costs $27.50.

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

DHS Extended Full Enforcement of the REAL ID Deadline

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the full enforcement of the REAL ID deadline on Dec. 2, 2022. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023.

Now it says states have until May 7, 2025, to get every resident in their state fully compliant. Rhode Island has been issuing REAL ID licenses and IDs since Dec. 3, 2018 - i.e., for the past 4+ years. That means that some may not have renewed their licenses with the new gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

The DHS says it had to do this given the legacy effects of Covid-19 on states' abilities to get people signed up. That means that after this new deadline there likely won't be any good reason to extend the deadline.

However, some have speculated that the Biden Administration wants to extend the deadline to allow migrants to travel with fewer restrictions around the U.S. If the prior deadline had gone into effect, this would have prevented many from flying on planes.

Now they can present whatever documentation the DHS provides at the border to get on planes. That might not make the U.S. any safer than it was before the REAL ID Act of 2005 was passed.

