If You Applied to Credit Karma and Were Turned Down, You Might Get a Refund, according to the FTC

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hxCq_0kUf0Bse00
Photo byDylan GillisonUnsplash

On January 23, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) finalized an order that will require Credit Karma to pay out $3 million to consumers. They "wasted time" listening to Credit Karma's claim that they had a 90% chance of getting approved or were "pre-approved" for credit.

The FTC said Credit Karma used deceptive practices and dark patterns to misrepresent that consumers were “pre-approved” for credit card offers.

On Sept. 1, 2022, the FTC originally charged Credit Karma with deceiving consumers:

  • Despite Credit Karma’s claims that consumers were “pre-approved,” for many offers, almost a third of consumers who applied were in fact denied. Credit Karma often only revealed the possibility of denial in buried disclaimers or false claims that consumers had “90% odds” of approval.
  • Credit Karma knew its consumers were being misled. For example, its own customer service training materials cited “I was declined for a pre-approved credit card offer .... How is that possible?!?!?!” as a common issue representatives would encounter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p490S_0kUf0Bse00
Photo byIan HutchinsononUnsplash

In addition to wasting time, third-party financial companies made a “hard inquiry” on their credit reports. This often lowered consumers’ credit scores and harmed their ability to secure other financial credit.

So far, the FTC has not set up an administrator nor any hotline for people to see if they are due a refund from Credit Karma. Typically this takes several months.

However, consumers can track the various refunds that the FTC is paying out on this website. It shows when the order was finalized and the name of the administrator that is paying out the claims.

For example, a recent case against Epic Games has resulted in a massive $245 million refund scheme for excessive charges on its Fortnite game. The FTC has still not set up an administrator for this massive refund scheme, which makes the $3 million Credit Karma refund look paltry.

*********************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Credit# Credit Karma# FTC refund# pre approved# credit scam

Comments / 20

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
14K followers

More from Mark Hake

Late Fees on Credit Cards Could Go Down to $8.00 a Month if the New CFPB Rule Goes Into Effect

The Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) just announced yesterday that it proposes to limit late fees to $8.00 on credit card payments. Right now many credit card companies and banks charge $30 for an initial late payment and $41 for subsequent late payments.

Read full story
1 comments

You Don't Need a Passport to go to Puerto Rico, But PR Residents Will Need a REAL ID or Passport by May 7, 2025 to Fly

Right now you don't need a passport to travel to Puerto Rico from the U.S. - unless you touch down in foreign soil or port before arriving. You do need a U.S.-issued driver's license or state-issued ID.

Read full story

The IRS Wants to Reduce Your Stress - It Has IRS.gov Sites Which Can Help With Your 2022 Taxes - It Says Bookmark Them

The IRS wants "to help take the stress out" of filing your taxes. It has 7 or more IRS.gov sites or "tools" that can do this. These sites are listed in a new tax tip (2023-11): "Taxpayers should bookmark these IRS.gov tools to help take the stress out of filing season."

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate Crash

Much has been made of the well-reported Goldman Sachs report that Phoenix will be one of 4 cities that will have a 2008-style price crash. According to one source, Goldman says interest rates will stay up longer. The investment banking firm notified clients it predicts the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will rise to 6.5% for year-end 2023.

Read full story
8 comments

If You Paid Out $600 or More to Anyone in 2022, You Have to Send Out a W-2 to That Person by January 31

The IRS is really clear about this. You have to send out a W-2 Wage and Tax Statement by January 31, 2023, to anyone you paid $600 or more during 2022. That applies even if you don't have a company but you have a business or trade and paid it out in cash or even in non-cash income.

Read full story
519 comments

TikTok Is Facing Significant Pressure - The House Wants to Ban the App in the U.S.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the House of Representatives in Congress might end up having a vote to ban the TikTok app in the U.S. Representative Michael McCaul was quoted as saying he wants to have the House Foreign Affairs Committee vote next month on a new bill to ban TikTok in the US.

Read full story
2 comments

The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.

Read full story
47 comments

Rhode Island Residents Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025, in order to Board Planes Without a Passport

The Rhode Island DMV says that its state's residents will need a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, in order to board planes. That is, this applies unless they have a passport - just to travel within the U.S.

Read full story
19 comments
Alaska State

Alaska Makes It Clear - You Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025 to Be Able to Board Planes

According to the Alaska DMV, its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board commercial planes in the U.S. starting then. It also applies to entering secure federal buildings, including military bases and nuclear facilities. Without it, a person must present a valid, unexpired U.S. passport or passport card.

Read full story
298 comments
Delaware State

Delaware Says Its Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID Driver's License in Order to Board Planes Then

The Delaware DMV site makes it clear that its residents will need a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, in order to board planes in the U.S. Without it you will need a passport or passport card that is not expired. That could severely crimp your travel plans if you have neither by that date.

Read full story
115 comments
Hawaii State

Hawaii Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Board Planes Without a Passport

Hawaii residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. They will need that to be able to board planes then without carrying a U.S. Passport or passport card.

Read full story
22 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut Says Its Residents Need a REAL ID License to Board Flights Starting on May 7, 2025 - Without a Passport

Connecticut's DMV has a special website dedicated to the REAL ID Act of 2005 - showing residents a sample driver's license they will need by May 7, 2025, in order to board airplane flights in the U.S., unless they have a passport.

Read full story
55 comments

How Is Your Credit Card Company Treating You? - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Needs Your Input

How is your credit card company treating you? That's what a federal agency wants to know - the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). It conducts a Congressionally mandated study on the credit card industry every two years. So today, Jan. 24, the CFPB put out a request for information.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental Collective

A major dental service organization (DSO) with 52 dental practice organizations and 60 dentists has recently moved its headquarters from Bend, Oregon to Scottsdale, Arizona. DSOs provide management, administrative, and marketing assistance to start-up dentists, partnerships, and dental groups in transition. This DSO helps these dentist groups grow, manage, and/or sell their practices.

Read full story
1 comments

Adoption Expenses Can Lead to a Tax Credit, the IRS Says in a New Tax Tip

Developing population and family growth is a national policy that the U.S. federal government wants to encourage. There is a direct positive correlation between population growth and GDP growth.

Read full story
1 comments

The IRS Has a New Tax Tip - Your Gig Economy Work is Taxable Even if You Don't Get a 1099

The IRS put out a new publication on Jan. 12, "Tax tips for gig economy entrepreneurs and workers." The main thing they want you to know is that you still have to pay taxes on your small work payments, even if you don't receive a 1099 form by the end of January.

Read full story
43 comments

New Hampshire Residents Will Need a REAL ID to Board Flights Starting on May 7, 2023 - Extended from May 3, 2023

New Hampshire's Division of Motor Vehicles states clearly on its website that there is a new deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed to board flights without a passport starting on May 7, 2025. It also applies to entering secure federal buildings then.

Read full story
19 comments

Transunion is Still Fighting the CFPB's Lawsuit That Could Raise the Refunds for Unwitting Free Credit Score Victims

Transunion, one of the three big credit score companies, was recently highlighted in a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) press release on Jan. 19 for repeatedly breaking the law.

Read full story
7 comments
Vermont State

Vermont's Residents Have til May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License In Order Board Planes or Enter Federal Bldgs

Vermont's Dept. of Motor Vehicles says there is a deadline of May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow a holder to board airline flights in the U.S. without having to show a valid U.S. passport or passport card. It allows investors to enter secure federal buildings after the REAL ID deadline.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy