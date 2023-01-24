Connecticut Says Its Residents Need a REAL ID License to Board Flights Starting on May 7, 2025 - Without a Passport

Mark Hake

Connecticut's DMV has a special website dedicated to the REAL ID Act of 2005 - showing residents a sample driver's license they will need by May 7, 2025, in order to board airplane flights in the U.S., unless they have a passport.

The sample Connecticut REAL ID license looks like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yToEA_0kQ0kDPl00
Photo byCT.gov

It shows that there is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner (actually a gold circle with a white star in the middle of it).

This signifies that the holder of the REAL ID driver's license has applied for in person and presented original documents proving their U.S. citizenship or lawful presence in the U.S. (more on this below).

Why The DHS Extended the Deadline

Congress passed the REA ID Act of 2005 over 18 years ago. But on Dec. 5, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the full implementation of the enforcement of the Act from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025.

They said it was due to Covid-19. States need more time to sign people up. But there are probably other policy-related reasons, some speculate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yphs7_0kQ0kDPl00
Photo byMax BöhmeonUnsplash

For example, the deadline extension allows undocumented or poorly documented travelers to continue flying planes without having to prove U.S. citizenship or a lawful presence in the U.S. as the REAL ID Act requires. That probably coincides with the loose immigration policy of the Biden Administration.

How to Get a Connecticut REAL ID License or ID

The Connecticut REAL ID website says it is as easy as 1-2-3. Not exactly. You have to come into the office of the DMV and bring original documents. These include proof of identity, such as a birth certificate or a U.S. passport. To be in the U.S. lawfully, you need to show government visa paperwork, green card, etc., or other documents that show you have a legal presence.

If you changed your name, such as from adoption, marriage, or divorce, show the legal documents relating to this.

Next, you need to present your Social Security Card (SSN) or a pay stub or other document showing your SSN.

Lastly, bring in two original proofs of residency in Connecticut, such as a utility statement, lease, or bank statement, etc.

The CT DMV has an online checklist you can walk your way through to determine what documents to bring.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

