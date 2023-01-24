How Is Your Credit Card Company Treating You? - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Needs Your Input

Photo by Avery Evans on Unsplash

How is your credit card company treating you? That's what a federal agency wants to know - the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). It conducts a Congressionally mandated study on the credit card industry every two years. So today, Jan. 24, the CFPB put out a request for information.

This is in addition to any complaints you may want to make directly to the CFPB about any particular incident. For example, they have a unique credit card complaint website, hotline, and video you can access about any complaint you may want to make.

But for this new study, the CFPB wants to know 7 different things and is seeking public input on:

Terms of credit card agreements and the practices of credit card issuers

Effectiveness of disclosure of terms, fees, and other expenses of credit card plans

Adequacy of protections against unfair or deceptive acts or practices relating to credit card plans

Cost and availability of consumer credit cards

Safety and soundness of credit card issuers

Use of risk-based pricing for consumer credit cards

Consumer credit card product innovation

More specific issues it is looking for are available in the full press release here. For example, on the first issue related to terms of credit card agreements, the CFPB has numerous questions, such as:

How have the substantive terms and conditions of credit card agreements or the length and complexity of such agreements changed over the past two years?

How are the terms of, and practices related to, major supplementary credit card features (such as credit card rewards, deferred interest promotions, balance transfers, and cash advances and buy now pay later credit) evolving?

The 2009 CARD Act requires the CFPB to carefully scrutinize the credit card market. For example, the CFPB wants to know if the cost and availability of consumer credit cards (including with respect to non-prime borrowers) have changed since the CFPB reported on the credit card market in 2021.

The CFPB is also gathering data directly from credit card companies, including proprietary data on issues like applications and approvals, debt collection, and digital account servicing.

People have about two months to submit information to the CFPB until April 24, 2023. You can send an email to: FederalRegisterComments@cfpb.gov - Make sure to include the document title and Docket No. CFPB-2023-0009 in the subject line of the message. The CFPB wants you to indicate the number of the topic on which you are commenting at the top of each response (you do not need to address all topics.)

