Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental Collective

A major dental service organization (DSO) with 52 dental practice organizations and 60 dentists has recently moved its headquarters from Bend, Oregon to Scottsdale, Arizona.

DSOs provide management, administrative, and marketing assistance to start-up dentists, partnerships, and dental groups in transition. This DSO helps these dentist groups grow, manage, and/or sell their practices.

SALT Dental Collective ("SALT") is a dental partnership organization specializing in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, and California. The group decided to move to Scottsdale, as it already has 5 dentist locations in the Phoenix area, including KidzConnextion Dental Centals. It sees fast growth in this market, especially for dentistry focused on kids and orthodontics.

In response to a question to management, the company said it wants to build a national footprint and sees the Phoenix area as an " easily accessible flight market where we would be able to recruit top talent."

Phoenix's fast-growing population is also likely another major draw. For example, the metro Phoenix area population is 4.717 million as of early January. This is up 4.566% since 2020 when it was at 4.511 million, according to Macrotrends.

And where the population is growing, people need services, including dental services. SALT focuses on providing dental services for recent grads, existing partnerships that want to scale and farm out their management, financial, and marketing expenses, as well as dentist practices looking to sell.

The company also announced a new CEO, Dylan Bates, who has a high-growth background. He helped scale ATI Physical Therapy from its original single location to over 800 locations at the time of his exit in 2018.

In response to a question, management indicated the company expects significant growth in the coming years and will be hiring as it grows.

