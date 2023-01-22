Transunion is Still Fighting the CFPB's Lawsuit That Could Raise the Refunds for Unwitting Free Credit Score Victims

Transunion, one of the three big credit score companies, was recently highlighted in a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) press release on Jan. 19 for repeatedly breaking the law.

The CFPB filed a lawsuit last April against the company for repeatedly violating orders it agreed to stop dark practices and charging subscription fees for free credit score schemes to unwitting customers.

Even though Transunion originally agreed to pay refunds of up to $13 million to customers in 2017, they kept on violating the terms.

In fact, a federal judge recently ruled in November 2022 that the CFPB could keep on with its deceptive marketing lawsuit against Transunion after the company tried to stop it.

How Transunion Deceived People into Signing up for Unwanted Subscriptions

The lawsuit complaint filed by the CFPB goes into great detail about how Transunion deceived people into buying free credit report services.

For example, Transunion used "negative option" practices, according to the CFPB. Negative option programs include subscription services that automatically renew unless the consumer affirmatively cancels and trial marketing programs that charge a reduced fee for an initial period and then automatically begin charging a higher fee. For example, the CFPB said this about Transunion:

" The CFPB took action against Transunion for repeatedly breaking the law by violating a CFPB consent order and for deceptive marketing when selling credit scores, reports, and credit monitoring products."

The original press release in April 2022 said this:

" After the order went into effect, TransUnion continued its unlawful behavior, disregarded the order’s requirements, and continued employing deceitful digital dark patterns to profit from customers. The Bureau’s complaint also alleges that TransUnion violated additional consumer financial protection laws."

TransUnion collects information on 200 million individuals, and the company claims to profile “nearly every credit-active consumer in the United States .”

Potential Higher Refunds

If the CFPB gets to a point where it can settle with the company, it may even lead to higher refunds.

For example, in the company's latest 10-Q filing (page 32) Transunion indicated it had raised the amount of money it has set aside for this lawsuit conclusion to $56.0 million, compared with $26.5 million at the end of 2021.

The next quarterly filing is being watched closely by the market to see if the company is going to raise its liability in this regard. That might result in higher refunds to people who unwittingly signed up for credit services subscriptions with Transunion.

This has not stopped its stock with the symbol TRU from skyrocketing so far this year. It is up almost 15% YTD as of Jan. 20., 2023. The company plans on releasing its Q4 earnings and 10-Q on Feb. 14. Investors will be looking closely at whether the company plans on resolving this issue with the CFPB and issuing refunds to people it may have harmed.

