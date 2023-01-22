Vermont's Dept. of Motor Vehicles says there is a deadline of May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow a holder to board airline flights in the U.S. without having to show a valid U.S. passport or passport card. It allows investors to enter secure federal buildings after the REAL ID deadline.

This came about as a result of the documentation requirements of the REAL ID Act of 2005, which was passed in reaction to the 9/11 Commission findings. This was to “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.”

Now a REAL ID-compliant Vermont license holder has to show proof of U.S. citizenship or a lawful presence in the U.S., such as a visa or permanent resident green card.

In fact, some have speculated that this new deadline of May 7, 2025, which as extended from May 3, 2023, was because the Biden Administration wants to allow undocumented people to fly airlines to get around the U.S.

Here is what a Vermont REAL ID driver's license looks like:

Vermont REAL ID driver's license Photo by VT MVD

This shows that there is a gold circle star in the upper right-hand corner of the driver's license. That means that the holder has provided sufficient documents to prove their U.S. citizenship and identity to the Vermont MVD.

Why The Biden Administration Extended the REAL ID Deadline

The Dept. of Homeland Security announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that it was extending the enforcement of the REAL ID deadline from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025 - over 24 months later.

They said this was due to the legacy effects of Covit-19 and to allow the states more time to get people signed up for the REAL ID. That means giving them more time to allow people to present documents showing they are U.S. citizens or have a lawful presence in the U.S.

And this brings up what may have really caused the Biden Administration to extend the deadline. They have a loose immigration policy. They want more migrants to be able to travel around the U.S. As a result, extending the deadline will allow people with regular state-issued IDs, not necessarily federally approved, to fly on planes. In addition, the DHS may allow certain lower levels of federal ID badges as sufficient to pass TSA requirements at airports.

The bottom line is that this extension seems to be a policy-related move by the Biden Administration as much as it was about Covid-19 effects

How to Get a Vermont REAL ID

Vermont's DMV website shows the documents you need to present in person at a DMV site in Vermont. For example, to show proof of your identity and date of birth, you can present any of the following:

Valid, unexpired passport,

A certified record of the applicant's birth, marriage, adoption, or divorce, including a translation if necessary

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) issued by the U.S. Department of State (Form FS-240, DS-1350 or FS-545)

Valid consular identification document issued by the government of Mexico, Guatemala (or any other government with comparable security standards and protocols, as determined by the Commissioner)

Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551)

Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS (Form N-550 or Form N-570)

Certificate of Citizenship (Form N-560 or Form N-561) issued by DHS

Real ID Driver’s License or Identification Card issued in compliance with the standards established by 6 CFR part 37.

In addition, If the name on the license will be different than the name on a primary source document (marriage, adoption, court order, etc), evidence of the name change (marriage certificate, court order, etc) is required.

The REAL ID holder must also present a Social Security Number (SSN). If your Social Security card is not available, one of the following forms may be used in its place:

W-2 form,

SSA-1099 form,

pay stub showing name and SSN (minimum of last 4 digits).

Lastly, the applicant for a REAL ID driver's license must present two forms of Vermont residency, such as a utility bill, and/or financial statements such as a bank statement.

The bottom line is that Vermont driver's license holders now have later until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID-compliant license - one with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

