Nebraska Residents Now Have To Get a REAL ID License by May 7, 2025, to Board Airline Flights or Enter Federal Buildings

Nebraska residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, in order to board planes or federal buildings. This is what the Nebraska DMV says on its website.

The website says that any new resident and/or first-time Nebraska driver's license must provide proof of citizenship or lawful status one time. In addition, any resident who has a previous type of driver's license without the REAL ID logo must also provide these documents.

Here is what the Nebraska REAL ID driver's license looks like:

Nebraska REAL ID driver's license. Photo by NE DMV

It shows that there is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license. This signifies that the holder has presented the documents required by the REAL ID Act of 2005 to the DMV.

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) only issues REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and State ID Cards and has done so since November 22, 2013. But if a resident had a license that was issued before that date they will need to present the REAL ID required documents (see below) to get an upgrade to have a gold star license.

Why the DHS Extended the REAL ID Deadline

The Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the full implementation of the REAL ID deadline on Dec. 5, 2022. They said it was due to "the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card."

But this may not be the whole consideration. The Biden Administration may want to keep the airplane boarding process free of issues of proof of U.S. citizenship issues given its loose immigration policies. The main point of the REAL ID documentation process is to prove that a flyer is a U.S. citizen, has a SSN card and can provide two proofs of state residency.

So without these documents, many of the new migrants into the U.S., which the Biden Administration has been de facto encouraging, would not be able to freely disperse across the U.S. on planes. And that may be a secondary goal of the Biden Administration.

This brings up consideration of whether his deadline will continue to get extended in order to fulfill these other Biden policy goals.

How to Get a REAL ID in Nebraska

The Nebraska DMV makes it simple to get a REAL ID license. They require an in-person meeting to present documents showing the following proofs:

Proof of U.S. Citizenship or Lawful Status, containing Name and Date of Birth, and Identity. This can be a birth certificate or a valid U.S. passport, for example. In the event of a name change, you must present document(s) (certified marriage license(s), certified divorce decree(s) or court order) linking your previous name to the name that you wish to use on your permit, driver's license or State ID Card. Lawful status applicants may use a petition of Name Change. Principal Address in Nebraska (at least two documents are required). Applicants must disclose their valid social security number which can be verified through the Social Security Administration or show proof of exemption from the requirement by presenting a valid, unexpired Record of Arrival and Departure in a valid foreign passport (I-94 or I-94A).

This is how everyone who wants to board an airplane or enter a federal building by May 7, 2025, must get a REAL ID driver's license or ID.

Essentially it shows that everyone with a REAL ID has a lawful U.S. presence. That may not coincide with what the Biden Administration wants to implement right now.

*****************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.