Minnesota Residents Can't Use a Standard ID to Board Planes After May 7, 2025 - They Need a REAL ID/Driver's License

Minnesota's Dept. of Public Safety says that residents in Minnesota can no longer use their standard driver's license or ID after May 7, 2025, to board planes. They need to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID before then.

If not, they will have to show a passport, just to fly within the U.S., or else a military ID or other ID that the Federal government will allow.

For most Minnesota residents that means going back to the DMV and bringing additional documents proving their U.S. identity, citizenship or legal U.S. presence, an SSN, and two proofs of Minnesota residency.

Here is what the Minnesota REAL ID driver's license looks like:

Minnesota REAL ID driver's license. Photo by Mn.gov

It shows that there is a gold circle with a white star in the middle of it on the upper part of the driver's license.

This signifies that the holder has passed the federal ID requirements of the 2005 REAL ID Act, including providing documentation of U.S. citizenship or lawful U.S. presence. In addition, the person has to show documents with 2 proofs of residency in the state of Minnesota, as well as a Social Security Number (SSN).

Minnesota provides a separate web page with a list of all the documents you can bring to a scheduled appointment with the state DPS office to get this REAL ID.

Minnesota Goes Out of Its Way

In addition, Minnesota is just one of 5 U.S. states that offer an "Enhanced ID" (EDL). It allows holders to travel across the US borders with Canada and Mexico as well as some Caribbean states through a land or sea port. That way they don't have to carry a passport to return to the U.S. through Minnesota if they have an EDL.

REAL ID Airport Office open since March 4, 2020. Photo by Mn.gov

In addition, Minnesota is the only state that actually has a REAL ID airport office to help people get a REAL ID. It is located inside the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s (MSP) Terminal 1.

Why the DHS Extended the Deadline

The DHS extended the deadline from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, for U.S. states to get their residents signed up with a REAL ID driver's license. They did this on Dec. 5, 2022, saying that due to the legacy effects of Covid-19 states needed more time.

However, some feel that this was not the only reason. There were likely other, policy-related reasons. For example, given the larger number of migrants coming into the U.S. since the Biden Administration took over, TSA-secured airports might have excluded many of them from flying without proper documentation. That is what may have happened if the May 3, 2023, deadline had gone into effect.

In other words, it might coincide with the Biden Administration's loose immigration policies and procedures to allow the deadline to keep being delayed. That way more migrants can fly around the U.S. without the extra scrutiny that a REAL ID deadline might install at airports when it goes into effect.

Either way, Minnesota's DPS seems to be right on top of things in terms of assisting their state's residents to get a REAL ID by the new May 7, 2025, deadline.

