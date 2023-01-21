Did Your Kid Play Fortnite Excessively? Pressure is Building on the FTC to Send Out the Refunds for Your Child's Charges

As reported recently, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will refund up to $245 million to parents and gamers charged by Epic Games, the owner of Fortnite, a hugely popular online game.

The problem is that the FTC has still not set up a refund mechanism or a settlement administrator. For example, the FTC keeps a list of all the refund cases that have resulted in payments and refunds.

The Fortnite Refunds case still does not list a contact number or legal administrator like all the other refund cases have on the FTC refund caseload list.

So, as a result, no one knows whether they will get a refund or how much it will be, even though EPIC Games has agreed to a $245 million refund scheme.

The best info that the FTC has is this: It lists who is eligible and then just gives a bookmark and email sign-up list.

For example, here is who is eligible for a Fortnite refund:

  • Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018

  • Fortnite players who were charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or battle passes) between January 2017 and September 2022

  • Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after disputing unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.

What Led to The Fortnite Refund Scheme

The FTC's lawsuit and allegations that led to this refund scheme showed dark patterns and billing practices that Epic Games had done, despite more than one million customer complaints.

For example, Epic used dark patterns to get consumers of all ages to make unintended in-game purchases. It made it difficult to not incur charges. For example, players could be charged while attempting to wake the game from sleep mode, while the game was in a loading screen, or by pressing an adjacent button while attempting simply to preview an item.

On top of that, Epic purposefully obscured cancel and refund features to make them more difficult to find, despite huge numbers of complaints from customers and even employees.

What To Do If You Think You Are Eligible for a Refund

Despite the FTC dragging its feet to set up an administrator and get the refunds out, people can do the following two things to make sure they are aware of when something changes:

You might also look at your credit card and debit card statements over the past several years and see if you come independently list all the charges from EPIC Games. That will give you a basis to see if the refund will be material to your bottom line, and/or whether the FTC refund when known, is right.

Hopefully, the FTC will make it clear soon how much any particular person will get in the Fortnite refund scheme.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

