The War Over Disney's Future Heats Up - Disney's Latest Presentation Against Activist Nelson Peltz

On Jan. 11, 2023, Nelson Peltz, the Chairman of Trian Partners, an activist fund, submitted a nomination to join the Board of The Walt Disney Company.

His bid for a seat is part of a 36-page presentation he made to the world the same day, "Restore the Magic."

Needless to say, the board of directors of Disney is not happy. They are resisting the inclusion of Nelson Peltz. Today, Jan. 17, 2023, they presented their own shareholder deck to shareholders, titled, "The Current Disney Board is Right Board for Shareholders."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A00JM_0kHvnOIE00
Nelson Peltz, Chairman, Trian Partners.Photo byRestore the Magic.com

All of a sudden, there is a huge fight on Wall Street just to prevent one man from joining the board of directors of a public company. And it's not like Mr. Peltz is suggesting selling the company or breaking it up. He just wants to have a say on the board, which already has 12 people on it. So his vote won't make much of a difference in board meetings. What is up with this?

Peltz's Scathing Review of Disney's Performance

But the 36-page discourse put together by Peltz and Trian Partners was a scathing review of Disney's performance. The company has not paid a dividend in over two years and its stock and earnings have dithered and underperformed the S&P and its peers, according to Peltz.

Moreover, he says the present CEO, Bob Iger has been overpaid and now the company is producing much lower earnings, so he doesn't deserve the pay package, and the company is now deep in debt.

In addition, Peltz says that Disney is underperforming even Netflix in many ways. Basically, Disney's streaming division, Disney+, is losing a lot of money, and it is overcharging in its Disney Parks division to make up for this. Given the lack of a dividend, which it used to have, and its poor stock performance, there is no shareholder value from the board.

In fact, one analyst, Joseph Carlson, said that some investors have wondered why they are investing in Disney stock.

Disney Is Fighting Peltz Over Its Strategic Future

At the end of 2022, the board of Disney abruptly fired its existing CEO, Bob Chapek, and reinstalled Bob Iger as both CEO. He used to be Executive Chairman and now they want one of the existing directors, Mark Parker, as Chairman.

In the presentation today, the board hit back at Peltz and suggested that his scathing review was unwarranted. The board argues that Nelson Peltz has not done as well as he claims in his other activist moves against companies. Moreover, the presentation points out that Bob Iger has brought significant value to the company in the past.

But Joseph Carlson disagrees. He goes step by step through the Disney presentation today and shows some inconsistencies. For example, they point out that Iger had a great run, but that was up until Covid-19 hit the company's earnings and he left the company.

But did he? Not really. He was still Executive Chairman, and now when its latest Christmas earnings are set to be released, he was brought back in as CEO. So, in effect, as Peltz says, he has been with the company for the past 22 years, except for a brief 10-month period, when he was still on the board as the Executive Chairman.

This is all very strange to Wall Street. Usually, this kind of intellectual contest is for a major change at a company, such as a sale, or a buyout offer, not a single board seat.

It seems to be a situation where Peltz's stature if put on the board would mean Wall Street would expect to see major changes at the company. This could potentially mean getting rid of Iger and his team, who don't like Peltz, and severe cost-costing moves and restructuring.

But that is probably what Wall Street wants. Disney is likely going to have a hard time fighting Peltz since his intellectual case to "restore the magic" resonates with many shareholders.

***************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news movies, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

