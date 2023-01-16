Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota does not have a special website helping its residents focus on getting a REAL ID driver's license by the deadline of May 7, 2025. That is when you will need a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license.

You can see a sample of a South Dakota driver's license with a REAL ID gold star below:

South Dakota REAL ID driver's license. Photo by SDgov

This shows there is a gold star (actually a gold circle with a white star in the middle) in the upper right-hand corner of the driver's license.

Butt the problem is the residents in the state don't realize that they must have this gold star on their license if they want to be able to board flights by the REAL ID deadline. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline to May 7, 2025.

South Dakota seems to be handling this by requiring drivers looking for South Dakota driver's license renewals to present the necessary documents. This can be seen on this South Dakota "Required Documents" web page.

How To Get a South Dakota REAL ID License

The easiest way to get a South Dakota REAL ID license is to schedule an appointment with the MVD and then bring the required documents.

These are as follows: proof of identity including any name change and proof of U.S. citizenship such as a birth certificate or a valid U.S. passport or passport card, proof of an SSN card, and 2 proofs of legal residency in South Dakota, such as a utility bill and/or bank statement.

Why The Deadline Was Changed

Some have speculated that the DHS changed the deadline from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, for other than the stated reasons - to give states more time to get their residents signed up for a gold star license.

It doesn't escape them that this deadline, if kept at May 3, 2023, it could have prevented undocumented migrants in the U.S., which the Biden Administration seems to be encouraging, from being able to fly or board planes or enter secure federal buildings.

Now they have over two more years to get the necessary documents to be able to board planes. This is ironic. The REAL ID Act of 2005 was passed into law in 2005 as a result of a 9/11 Commission recommendation.

They wanted a national system to be put in place to make sure people who enter planes or US buildings have been vetted. By the 2025 deadline, it will have been 25 years since that law went into effect but was not implemented fully by the U.S. government.

On the other hand, maybe DHS's reluctance to enforce the full deadline by 2023 is due to states like South Dakota. They have not highlighted compliance with the REAL ID documentation requirements and the deadline with a separate website like virtually every other state has done.

