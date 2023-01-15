Montana DMV Says Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID, to Be Able to Board Planes Then Without a Passport

The Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) REAL ID website says, "It's The Real Me."

It clearly states that "a Montana REAL ID compliant license or ID or another acceptable form of identification is required to fly domestically and access federal facilities by May 7, 2025."

Montana's REAL ID site also says that although its residents are not required to get a REAL ID, they will need a U.S. Passport or Passport card, to board a plane by the deadline. This also applies to entering secure federal buildings or facilities like nuclear plants or military bases.

Here is what a sample Montana REAL ID driver's license looks like:

Photo by MtREALID.gov

This shows that there is a gold circle and a white star in the middle of it in the upper right-hand corner of the license. This means that the holder has provided documents to the Montana MVD authorities that show proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence, an SSN, and two proofs of Montana residency.

Now you can also get a driver's license in Montana without providing this level of documentation. Here is what that looks like:

Non-REAL ID Montana driver's license. Photo by mtrealid.gov

This clearly shows that the "Not for Federal Identification Purposes" line is at the top, indicating you can't use this to get clearance to enter an airport screening area after the REAL ID deadline, or a U.S. federal facility.

DHS Recently Extended the REAL ID Deadline

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently extended the implementation of the REAL ID deadline from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. They announced an "Extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline," less than 5 months from when the deadline would go into effect.

That means it gave an additional 24 months for people in Montana to get a REAL ID driver's license.

The DHS says that it had to extend the deadline in order to allow states like Montana to get more people signed up, given the "legacy" effects of Covid-19.

However, some have speculated that there were other reasons the Biden Administration may have done this. After all, some states like Florida already have 98% of their residents signed up. To be fair, though, there are states like Idaho, that have said that only 44% of their residents had signed up for a REAL ID driver's license or ID by Jan. 1, 2023.

Nevertheless, the deadline extension coincides quite well with the present Administration's extremely loose immigration policy.

Think about it. If the REAL ID deadline had been left to go into effect on May 3, 2023, most, if not all of the millions of new migrants into the U.S. would not be able to fly anywhere in the U.S. That prevents them from scattering all around the U.S. which many believe the Biden Administration would like to see.

After all, to get a REAL ID you have to show lawful U.S. presence and a Social Security card as well as proof of lawful residence in a state. How many of the new migrants would have had these documents by May 3, 2023?

How to Get a Montana REAL ID

The Montana REAL ID website shows how to go about presenting the documents after setting up an appointment at the closest Montana MVD office.

The required documents you need to bring are clearly defined on this Documents page of the MVD website.

The first document you bring shows proof of your name, date of birth, and lawful U.S. presence. For example, an applicant can bring a birth certificate or an unexpired U.S. passport, a passport card, or a green card. If the person has a name change they have to show legal documents to that effect.

The second step is a Social Security Number (SSN) card or a pay stub with that SSN.

The third step is bringing two proofs of residency in Montana, which can include a utility bill, bank statement, lease, or even an unexpired driver's license.

That's how you get a REAL ID and that, according to the Montana MVD, "It's the REAL me!"

