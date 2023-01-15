Wyoming Residents Now Need to Have a REAL ID Compliant Driver's License by May 7, 2025 - In Order to Board Planes Then

Wyoming's DMV does not have a special section describing the REAL ID rule, as almost all other states do. It also has not updated the latest deadline from the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS).

The new deadline is May 7, 2025. This is a result of the Dec. 5, 2022, announcement by the DHS that it had extended the deadline to get a REAL ID. They announced an "Extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline" from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. The Wyoming DOT website does not show this.

This is the result of the REAL ID Act of 2005 requiring everyone by a set date to have a REAL ID license or ID to board planes. Without this travelers will have to have a passport just to fly around in the U.S.

The new design for Wyoming's driver's license indicating that the holder has a REAL ID is this:

Photo by Wyoming DOT

It shows a black circle/white star in the upper right-hand corner of the license. This is the new version of the license. The older version had a gold circle/white star in the upper right-hand corner.

Photo by Wyoming DOT

Both of these are REAL ID-compliant licenses - indicating the holder has presented sufficient documents to the WY state DOT to show they are a U.S. citizen or have a legal presence in the U.S., a Social Security Number (SSN), as well as 2 proofs of residency in the state of Wyoming.

How to Get a Wyoming REAL ID Driver's License

Wyoming has a PDF brochure describing the three types of documents that a Wyoming resident needs to present to the DMV offices of the Dept. of Transportation in order to get a REAL ID-compliant license.

The first section is Proof of Identity. All documents presented must be certified originals or certified amended originals or true copies certified by the issuing agency. The applicant just needs to present one of these. The list includes a birth certificate, a passport that is not expired, as well as a number of other documents that the WY DMV accepts. The bottom line is that to get a REAL ID WY license the holder must present proof they has a legal presence in the U.S.

In addition, if there is a name change, the person must present a divorce, marriage or other federal or state document showing the legal name change.

The second section of documents to be presented is the proof of current residency in the state of WY. Here the holder must present 2 documents, although one of them can be an existing WY license. Other types of docs include a utility bill, bank documents, a lease in a WY residency, etc.

Lastly, the person must show they have an SSN, including any pay document showing the SSN. Other types of proof of the SSN are also included in the brochure.

Why Biden May Have Extended the Deadline

Note that this clearly excludes many undocumented migrants from being able to gain a REAL ID license.

As a result, given the Administration's loose immigration policy, they may want migrants or undocumented people who don't have a REAL ID license or ID to continue to be able to board planes, enter federal buildings, etc.

The official reason given by the DHS was that states need more time to sign up people for the REAL ID requirements to get a compliant REAL ID license or ID. This is due to the continuing effects of Covid-19.

As suggested above, some believe there could be more policy-related reasons - i.e. immigration policy. It may be hard to believe that Covid-19 is the real reason since the U.S. pandemic has been over for a good while. Moreover, many states had high levels of compliance with the REAL ID driver's license requirement.

In other words, this extension is a benefit to those who are undocumented or not well-documented and now in the U.S. as migrants. Apparently, that is the new Biden policy.

The bottom line is that WY still requires proof of residency and U.S. citizenship or lawful presence in order to get a REAL ID WY license.

