Phoenix Highway Eastbound US 60 Closed This Weekend Between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive - Plus Other Weekend Closings

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) announced again this weekend the eastbound section of Phoenix highway US 60 will be closed from Loop 101 to Mesa Drive. In addition, all Loop 101 ramps to the east- and westbound US 60 will be closed.

This section will be closed from Friday night, Jan. 13, at 9 PM to Monday morning, Jan. 16, at 5 am. The ADOT crew will be performing pavement improvement.

ADOT recommends that as a detour, drivers can use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes. Eastbound US 60 drivers can also consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Other Closings

There are other areas in the Phoenix highway system that will be closed this weekend as well.

For example, the Southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for pavement improvement.

As a result, both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive, and Bell Road will also be closed.

Another closing: Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) will be closed between Camelback and Indian School roads in the West Valley from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for overhead sign work.

Also, the Westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 15) for new interchange construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 will be restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open.

