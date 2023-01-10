Washington State Residents Need to Get a REAL ID Drivers License by May 7, 2025 To Board Planes - Instead of May 3, 2023

Mark Hake

Washington state residents now have longer to get a REAL ID driver's license. The old deadline was May 3, 2023. Now they have until May 7, 2025, less than 28 months from now, instead of 3 months away. That is what the WA state REAL ID website says now.

This means that WA residents can continue to board airplanes showing just their driver's license or even their WA state ID. They have until May 7, 2025, to get the full federal REAL ID license. After that date they will have to show a U.S. passport or similar ID just to get on a plane to fly within the U.S.

This will also apply to showing a REAL ID license or passport just to enter a federal building starting on May 7, 2025.

This is because the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) changed the date on Dec. 5, 2022. They announced an "Extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline."

Washington state makes it clear that you need a number of documents to be approved for a REAL ID driver's license.

Here is what the Washington State REAL ID license looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LdoF_0kA9nila00
Photo byWA.gov

This is very different from virtually every other state in the U.S. They all have either a gold star or a black star in the upper right-hand corner.

But, for some reason, Washington has a line that says, "Federal Limits Apply" to signify that the holder has passed all the federal requirements. It will allow the holder to board planes without a passport starting on May 7, 2025.

Why The DHS Extended the Deadline

The DHS says that states needed more time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. They say this is related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But that may be hard to believe since the U.S. pandemic has been over for a good while. Moreover, many states had high levels of compliance with the REAL ID driver's license requirement.

The real reason probably relates to policy. The Biden Administration has a loose immigration policy. They want migrants to be able to fly around the U.S. without having to go through the strict requirements of the REAL ID Act of 2005.

This is a benefit to those who are undocumented or not well-documented and now in the U.S. as migrants. Apparently, that is the new Biden policy.

The Washington state requirement for a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, is an extension of over 27 months from the old deadline based on the new DHS rule. This will give the state extra time to get everyone signed up, unless, of course, by then the state has a large migrant population due to the Biden policies.

**********************

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

