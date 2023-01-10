Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in Scottsdale

Photo by Ярослав Алексеенко on Unsplash

Short-term home and vacation home rental owners now have to register their Scottsdale, Arizona, rentals with the city government for $250/yr per property. The owners must receive a license to be able to do these short-term rentals, even ahead of the Feb. 12, 2023, Super Bowl event in Glendale, AZ.

This came about as a result of violent activities at some rental homes, according to AZ Family.com. This registration came about as a result of city officials' desire to be able to get hold of owners in emergency situations like this.

Scottsdale's licensing portal opened on Nov. 28, 2022, and owners of existing short-term/vacation rental properties must have obtained licenses by Jan. 8, 2023. This applies only to rentals of less than 30 days. Those that rent for 30 days or longer don't need to obtain a City of Scottsdale license.

The actual ordinance 4566 originally stated that there were about 2,800 rental homes in Scottsdale this might apply. The ordinance lays out the conditions that are involved in the license requirements. This includes responding to immediate requests by public safety staff.

In addition, investors have to apply for a Transaction Privaledge License Sales Tax (TPL) from the Arizona Dept. of Revenue in order to then apply for the short-term rental application with the Scottsdale government.

Hopefully, this will the government to prevent routy and unwieldy rental properties from bothering neighbors and causing out-of-control incidents. That was likely the aim of the whole license process in the first place. Neighbors will also be able to look up on public records who is doing short-term rentals in their neighborhood, as well.

