Amazon Stock Has High Option Premiums, Making Its Puts and Calls Attractive to Investors Who Short Them for Income

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bd92N_0k9npJfc00
Photo byChris LiveranionUnsplash

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Amazon stock (AMZN) is likely to report its earnings for the Christmas quarter around the 27th of January or around then. Given that the company has been running at a loss from a cash flow standpoint in the past several quarters, investors are leery of what may happen.

As a result, its options prices now have relatively high premiums. This provides an income opportunity to those who short the AMZN stock puts and calls, as described in a recent article in Barchart.com.

Covered Calls

One of the easiest ways to create income with AMZN stock is to do a "covered call" trade. This is where you buy 100 shares of the stock and then put in an order to "sell to open" at a higher price. Typically this is best done within a one-month period or less in the future.

For example, in the call options chain for the period ending Feb. 10, the $99.00 call options are trading today at a price of $2.06 per call contract. That means that an investor who owns 100 shares (that is required per call contract) of AMZN stock can put in an order to "sell to open" at $99.00 for expiration on Feb. 10. The account will immediately receive $206.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E58jG_0k9npJfc00
AMZN Calls for 2-10-23 ExpirationPhoto byBarchart

This represents an immediate yield of 2.29% for a 31-day trade since AMZN stock trades for $89.38 per share (i.e., $2.06/$89.38 = 2.30%). On an annualized basis, assuming this can be repeated at the same premium for the next 11 months, it represents a 27.5% potential return.

Keep in mind that the investor will continue to collect any realized or unrealized gain if it rises to $99.00 per share on or before Feb. 10 close. That means if the stock closes at $98.00 the investor still keeps the 9.64% unrealized gain.

The call option will expire worthless, which is what the covered call investor would like to see. Even if the stock rises to $100 by Feb. 10, the investor automatically sells his shares at $99.00, making a 10.76% realized gain. Moreover, since the investor already received $2.05 by shorting the $99.00 strike price calls, he gets to have an overall return of 13% (i.e., ($99.00 + $2.05)/$89.38 = 1.13).

Shorting Out-of-the-Money Puts

Investors can also make money by shorting cash-secured puts that are out-of-the-money (OTM). For example, for Feb. 10 expiration, the $80.00 strike price puts trade for $2.05 as well. That is a strike price that is 10.5% below today's price.

In other words, even if the stock falls 10% to $81.00 after the earnings are released and by Feb. 10, the short put investor can make a 2.56% return.

This can be seen by the following. The investor puts up $8,000 with their brokerage firm in cash and/or margin. That secures the account in case the stock falls to $80.00 and the short put at $80.00 is exercised to buy 100 shares. But, in return, they receive $205, so the immediate return is 2.56% (i.e., $205/$8,000).

However, in this case, if the stock rises, the short put investor does not make an unrealized capital gain. That is why covered calls tend to be more popular with investors, in addition to being easier to do.

Nevertheless, these premiums lead to very high returns. Typically, for example, an investor can only make 0.7% to 1.0% by shorting out-of-the-money calls or puts. The reason that AMZN stock is so high is that investors are leery about whether Amazon will report better earnings than they have in the past. This provides a unique opportunity for options traders.

****************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news movies, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Amazon# AMZN stock# options# trading# stocks

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
12K followers

More from Mark Hake

The USCIS (Citizenship and Immigration Service) - Four Ways to the Jan. 12 Meeting about Making the Test Easier

The U.S.CIS (Citizenship and Immigration Service has said there are now three ways to attend the Jan. 12 meeting at 2 PM Eastern concerning making the Naturalization Test easier.

Read full story
Idaho State

Idaho Residents Will Need a "Star Card" - REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Flight in the U.S. Starting May 7, 2025

Idaho's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says residents will need a "Star Card" - their version of the REAL ID driver's license that all other states are calling it - or a passport, or military ID - in order to board airline flights starting on May 7, 2025.

Read full story
11 comments
Washington State

Washington State Residents Need to Get a REAL ID Drivers License by May 7, 2025 To Board Planes - Instead of May 3, 2023

Washington state residents now have longer to get a REAL ID driver's license. The old deadline was May 3, 2023. Now they have until May 7, 2025, less than 28 months from now, instead of 3 months away. That is what the WA state REAL ID website says now.

Read full story
109 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in Scottsdale

Short-term home and vacation home rental owners now have to register their Scottsdale, Arizona, rentals with the city government for $250/yr per property. The owners must receive a license to be able to do these short-term rentals, even ahead of the Feb. 12, 2023, Super Bowl event in Glendale, AZ.

Read full story
22 comments

Some Investors Think Oil Will Hit a New High with China's Opening, Despite its Massive Covid-19 Outbreak

Some analysts and hedge funds are counting on a rebound in crude oil prices, now that China has opened up its economy, according to Seeking Alpha. this is despite the massive outbreak of Covid-19 which has apparently reached much of the Chinese population.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona's Attorney General Office Claims Major Legal Victories and Focus on Border Issues - a Focus Not Like The New AG

Joseph Kanefield, the former Chief Deputy attorney for the former Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, highlighted their achievements in today's Washington Examiner article, "What We Accomplished in Arizona."

Read full story
7 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Southbound I-17 Will Be Closed This Weekend Between Greenway and Northern Ave - in Phoenix, AZ - Plus Other Restrictions

The AZ Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) says that the southbound lane of I-17 will be closed this weekend from Friday night, Jan. 6, 2023, from 10 PM to 5 AM Monday, Jan. 9. In addition, both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road/Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive, and Bell Road will also be closed.

Read full story
Utah State

Utah Residents Need a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, to Board a Plane, Not the May 3, 2023, Deadline the UT DPS Says

Utah residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, in order to board a plane without a passport in the U.S. This is not what the Utah Dept of Public Safety (DPS) says - they still have the old May 3, 2023, deadline on their "REAL ID - What You Need to Know" site.

Read full story
9 comments

The DHS Now Says 360K Migrants Annually from 3 Latin American Countries Can Come to the US to Work for 2 Years

The DHS proposed yesterday to allow 30,000 migrants to apply from 3 Latin American countries can get authorization to come to the U.S. and then work for 2 years in the U.S. This is likely to be on top of the hordes of migrants who come here unauthorized and which the DHS is shipping to various cities around the country.

Read full story
252 comments
Georgia State

Georgia's DDS Website Still Says the REAL ID Deadline is May 3, 2023, Instead of May 7, 2025 - To Board a Plane

Georgia's Dept. of Driver Services website for the REAL ID requirement - i.e., the driver's license with a star in the upper right-hand corner - is May 3, 2023. But the new deadline is May 7, 2025.

Read full story

FTC's Ban on Noncompete Clauses Is Controversial, Likely to Be Challenged

Yesterday I wrote about the FTC's suits against 3 companies that had "unlawful" noncompete clauses. It looked like this might be the end of the matter at the FTC. But today the Federal Trade Commission came out with a new announcement that it is cracking down on noncompete clauses - claiming that it can issue a rule by adding a new regulation to the Federal code that bans all non-compete clauses.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's DMV Says That DHS Did Not Need to Extend the REAL ID Deadline - As it has 98% of Residents Signed Up

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently extended the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license to May 7, 2025, from the prior deadline of May 3, 2023. Florida residents have been signing up under the old deadline and on Jan. 1, 2023, the Florida DMV says that 98% of its residents now have a REAL ID.

Read full story
Michigan State

The FTC Is Cracking Down on Companies with Unlawful Non-Compete Restrictions - That Prevent Competition

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) just filed lawsuits today against three companies that it says had imposed unlawful and harmful non-compete restrictions on their employees. The FTC says it has lots of experience in this arena, but this is the first time that the agency has sued to halt unlawful non-compete restrictions.

Read full story
6 comments

The US Citizenship and Immigration Service Wants to Hike Fees So It Can Process More Applications from Migrants

On Jan. 3, 2023, the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service) said it needs more money to hire more people and Congress isn't giving it the money, so it is proposing to hike its fees.

Read full story
196 comments
Arizona State

Arizona MVD Now Has a Mobile App For a Digitized Version of Your License - In Case You Lose Your Driver's License

The Arizona MVD has a digitized version of your driver's license available under an app provided by the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The app has been out for less than two years since March 2021 but is growing in awareness.

Read full story
3 comments

China is Exporting Its Failed Covid Policy, as the Country Is Now in Deep Contagion - with Its New Open Travel Rules

China is in the middle of a massive Covid-19 contagion wave, as many news outlets other than the state sites have shown. Some news sites say that at least 250 million were infected in the early weeks of December 2022.

Read full story
4 comments

Biden Plans on Making it Easier to Pass the Test to Become a US Citizen

The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service (USCIS), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans on making it easier to pass the "naturalization" test to become a U.S. citizen.

Read full story
454 comments

Your Kids Play Fortnite, Or Used To, so Epic Games Might Pay You a Refund as Required by the FTC

Photo byFortnite, a hugely popular game created by EPIC Games. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has fined Epix Games, a private company that created the hugely popular Fortnite game, $520 million. If your kid plays Fortnite or used to, you might be eligible to receive a portion of the $245 million in mandated refunds from Epic Games.

Read full story
32 comments
El Paso, TX

DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is Overwhelmed

In El Paso, Texas migrants are sleeping on the street, and overwhelming the city. Meanwhile, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday, Dec. 20, it has done a great job by removing 10,000 people from the city. This is despite the fact that the mayor Oscar Leeser issued an emergency declaration a week ago.

Read full story
426 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy