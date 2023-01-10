Amazon Stock Has High Option Premiums, Making Its Puts and Calls Attractive to Investors Who Short Them for Income

Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash

Amazon stock (AMZN) is likely to report its earnings for the Christmas quarter around the 27th of January or around then. Given that the company has been running at a loss from a cash flow standpoint in the past several quarters, investors are leery of what may happen.

As a result, its options prices now have relatively high premiums. This provides an income opportunity to those who short the AMZN stock puts and calls, as described in a recent article in Barchart.com.

Covered Calls

One of the easiest ways to create income with AMZN stock is to do a "covered call" trade. This is where you buy 100 shares of the stock and then put in an order to "sell to open" at a higher price. Typically this is best done within a one-month period or less in the future.

For example, in the call options chain for the period ending Feb. 10, the $99.00 call options are trading today at a price of $2.06 per call contract. That means that an investor who owns 100 shares (that is required per call contract) of AMZN stock can put in an order to "sell to open" at $99.00 for expiration on Feb. 10. The account will immediately receive $206.

This represents an immediate yield of 2.29% for a 31-day trade since AMZN stock trades for $89.38 per share (i.e., $2.06/$89.38 = 2.30%). On an annualized basis, assuming this can be repeated at the same premium for the next 11 months, it represents a 27.5% potential return.

Keep in mind that the investor will continue to collect any realized or unrealized gain if it rises to $99.00 per share on or before Feb. 10 close. That means if the stock closes at $98.00 the investor still keeps the 9.64% unrealized gain.

The call option will expire worthless, which is what the covered call investor would like to see. Even if the stock rises to $100 by Feb. 10, the investor automatically sells his shares at $99.00, making a 10.76% realized gain. Moreover, since the investor already received $2.05 by shorting the $99.00 strike price calls, he gets to have an overall return of 13% (i.e., ($99.00 + $2.05)/$89.38 = 1.13).

Shorting Out-of-the-Money Puts

Investors can also make money by shorting cash-secured puts that are out-of-the-money (OTM). For example, for Feb. 10 expiration, the $80.00 strike price puts trade for $2.05 as well. That is a strike price that is 10.5% below today's price.

In other words, even if the stock falls 10% to $81.00 after the earnings are released and by Feb. 10, the short put investor can make a 2.56% return.

This can be seen by the following. The investor puts up $8,000 with their brokerage firm in cash and/or margin. That secures the account in case the stock falls to $80.00 and the short put at $80.00 is exercised to buy 100 shares. But, in return, they receive $205, so the immediate return is 2.56% (i.e., $205/$8,000).

However, in this case, if the stock rises, the short put investor does not make an unrealized capital gain. That is why covered calls tend to be more popular with investors, in addition to being easier to do.

Nevertheless, these premiums lead to very high returns. Typically, for example, an investor can only make 0.7% to 1.0% by shorting out-of-the-money calls or puts. The reason that AMZN stock is so high is that investors are leery about whether Amazon will report better earnings than they have in the past. This provides a unique opportunity for options traders.

