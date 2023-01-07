Some Investors Think Oil Will Hit a New High with China's Opening, Despite its Massive Covid-19 Outbreak

Photo by Ben Wicks on Unsplash

Some analysts and hedge funds are counting on a rebound in crude oil prices, now that China has opened up its economy, according to Seeking Alpha. this is despite the massive outbreak of Covid-19 which has apparently reached much of the Chinese population.

This is based on a Bloomberg interview with a hedge fund manager who believes oil will hit its previous high of $140 per barrel. That peak followed the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

As of Jan. 6, oil was trading at $73.81 per barrel, well below the previous $140 peak.

The problem with this scenario is that China's opening is accompanied by a massive Covid-19 outbreak. This could hamper economic activity throughout China, including its attempts to restart the economy and its huge export machine.

However, just as last spring brought war, it's likely that the Russian war on Ukraine could heat up again in the spring, and maybe even before that. With deepening cold, the ground will be frozen and this will allow tanks to move easier.

Moreover, the market for oil stocks seems to be moving this way. Many major oil company stocks are off their lows.

For example, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $110.53 on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, up from its recent low of $83.98 on Sept. 26, and its 52-week low of $67.95. Also, Chevron stock (CVX) was up to $176.56 on Friday, up from its Sept. low of $140.96. And Shell Plc (SHEL) is up from $46.80 at the end of Sept. to $57.25 on Jan. 6.

The oil price itself is up from a recent 6-month low of $71.02 on December 9 to $73.73 recently. If oil keeps moving higher as some predict, it could also hurt the Federal Reserve's efforts to lower inflation.

Let's hope that doesn't happen, as the CPI index has been improving in the past several months. The latest number for November was 7.1%, down from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022. The new CPI data for December will be out on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

